10 Apartments for rent in Westerly, RI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westerly apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
34 Timothy Drive
34 Timothy Drive, Westerly, RI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2958 sqft
Yearly rental. Luxury abounds in this beautifully furnished, turnkey home close to Watch Hill. This three bedroom contemporary with 3000 sq ft of living space sits on a quiet over-sized lot along the Pawcatuck River.
1 Unit Available
84 Liberty Street
84 Liberty Street, Pawcatuck, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath apartment on first level. Master bedroom with full bath. Coin operated laundry on premises. Plenty of off street parking. Natural gas heat and central air conditioning. Great location.
1 Unit Available
106 Bowling Lane
106 Bowling Lane, Bradford, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
902 sqft
MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS UPDATED 3 BR I BA DUPLEX!! CLOSE TO AREA AMENITIES INCLUDING HIKING TRAILS, BEACHES, DOWNTOWN AND HI-WAYS.....THIS APARTMENT HAS NEWER CARPETS, HARDWOODS, GRANITE KITCHEN AND BATH. OFF STREET PARKING AND A BACKYARD TO ENJOY!
39 Units Available
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,660
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1162 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.

1 Unit Available
116 Meeting House Lane
116 Meeting House Lane, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in the Highlands

1 Unit Available
16 Pond View Dr
16 Pond View Drive, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2610 sqft
16 POND VIEW DR, HOPE VALLEY, RI AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY JULY 2019. BEAUTIFUL 2 BDRM, 2.5 BATH TRI-LEVEL TOWN HOUSE CONDO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR BEACHES AND NUMEROUS GOLF COURSES. This spacious end unit affords 2,610 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
Old Mystic
191 Whitehall Avenue
191 Whitehall Avenue, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
Lots of character in this second floor apartment that includes the HEAT. Located minutes to Mystic Village. 2 bedrooms, dining room with built-in shelving and a first floor family room. Washer and Dryer hookups. Lovely back yard. 2 year lease.

1 Unit Available
West Mystic
1 Pearl Street
1 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Walk right out your door and step into the heart of Downtown Mystic! Recently renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath with all new appliances including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
80 Noyes Avenue
80 Noyes Avenue, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
$1200/WEEKLY Summer Furnished Rental. This wonderful seasonal cottage is the perfect place to start all your summer activities, located directly across the street from the ocean.

1 Unit Available
48 Hannas Road
48 Hanna's Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1424 sqft
This is a rental for the following academic year September 2020. Beautiful three bedroom home, on lessors property.
City Guide for Westerly, RI

Calling all kids and kids-at-heart, no matter their age! Westerly, RI is the proud home of the oldest carousel in the United States.

First built in 1850, the Watch Hill Carousel is still in use in the heart of downtown Westerly. In the old days, the carousel was even turned by a real draft horse; however, it is now fully mechanized. Unlike many other carousels, the one in Watch Hill does not have a platform underneath the numerous beautifully carved wooden houses. The carousel is only one of many tourist attractions in this historical city. Currently, Westerly is one of the most popular tourist destinations in New England because its prime beachfront location on the south shore of Rhode Island. Every summer, thousands of visitors flock to Westerly to visit any of the numerous beaches in the town including Misquamicut State Beach, Watch Hill Beach and Weekapaug Beach. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Westerly, RI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westerly apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

