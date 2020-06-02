What is a Penthouse Apartment? Pros and Cons of Penthouses

Apartment hunting should be a fun and rewarding experience that results in your perfect place to call home. If your budget allows for sparkling views and luxury, why stop at just an upscale apartment? Give your wish list an upgrade and start touring your city’s best penthouse apartments.

Not sure if a penthouse apartment is for you? Here’s a complete rundown on what a penthouse is so and their pros and cons.

What is a Penthouse Apartment?

Penthouse apartments are luxury units that are on the top floor of an apartment building. They typically offer the very best views in the building, vaulted ceilings, and floor to ceiling windows. All of those perks and amenities also come with the most expensive apartment in the complex.

Pros of Penthouse Apartments

There are plenty of pros that come with penthouse apartments, starting with the views.

1. Endless Beautiful Views

If views are on your priority list, you can’t go wrong with penthouse apartments. They usually offer the very best in the building. They’re also more likely to offer floor-to-ceiling windows in multiple rooms and an expansive balcony. The views will usually be fully maximized.

2. Spacious Layouts With Luxury Touches

Renters craving more space should check out penthouses for their spaciousness and trend-setting, luxury touches. Although townhouses also offer space, penthouses take it a step further. They often feature fireplaces, dens, walk-in closets, and oversized balconies.

Because rent is typically higher in penthouse apartments than any other unit, you’re also more likely to enjoy the latest upgrades. Property managers know luxury renters want all the flourishes. Those can include stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, Jacuzzi tubs, walk-in showers, and more.

3. Extra Privacy

Penthouses offer more privacy than any other unit in a building. You’re usually the only apartment on the top floor. You can often enjoy exclusive elevator access. Most penthouse apartments come with a special key or code to reach the top floor that’s all for you.

4. Penthouse Status

There’s a certain status that comes with living in penthouse apartments. You’ll be the go-to spot for hosting and entertaining friends and family, for better or for worse.

Cons of Penthouse Apartments

Before you make up your mind about penthouse apartments, make sure you think through the drawbacks, starting with the cost.

1. Luxury Comes at a Cost

Despite all of the fantastic pros of reaching elite penthouse apartment status, there are some downsides to living the good life. According to Realtor, penthouse apartments are usually 5-15% more expensive than other units in the same building.

You’re paying a premium price tag for extra space and better views. However, you may find that a penthouse apartment stretches your budget too far.

2. Long Elevator Rides

Penthouse apartments include the longest elevator rides with multiple stops along the way. That may not sound like a big deal, unless you live a busy life and need to come and go frequently. Long elevator rides can also get old when carrying groceries and walking your dog regularly.

3. Potentially Noisy Rooftop Amenities

Penthouse apartments may enjoy top floor status, but there might be more going on above you than you realized. Luxury apartment complexes may feature rooftop amenities that are just overhead. Pools and community spaces may get loud during weekends and community gatherings. Make sure to ask about the noise level in your penthouse apartment before signing the lease.

4. Weather Can Be Harsh

The views may be spectacular in penthouse apartments. However, the higher up you are, the harsher the weather.

Top-floor dwellers can endure hot summers and cold winters. Harsher conditions may lead to higher utility bills as you run your AC or heater more frequently.

5. Penthouses are Hard to Find

If you have your heart set on renting a penthouse apartment, you may find options are limited. Apartment complexes usually have just one or two penthouse units to choose from. The smaller market for penthouse apartments drives up the demand, competition, and rent.

6. “Penthouse” Can Have Different Meanings

Traditionally, most penthouse apartments are the premier unit on the top floor. However, some areas like New York City may call three or four apartments on the same floor a penthouse. In some buildings, penthouses can be situated on multiple floors and may include exclusive amenities and terraces.

While this isn't necessarily a con to penthouse living, it's something to know before starting your apartment hunt.

Is a Penthouse Apartment for Me?

Penthouse apartments are the perfect choice for anyone looking for fantastic views, luxury amenities, and the best unit in the complex.

However, they also come with a significantly higher price tag and some drawbacks. Weigh your options and what you value most in your living situation before you sign your next lease.