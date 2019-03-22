Washer and Dryer for Apartments without Hookups

You recently moved, and the apartment is perfect in every way, except...there isn’t a washer in the unit. What do you do? There are a few options for how to handle your laundry if you are renting an apartment without a washer and dryer hookup.

1 . Laundromat

Find the nearest laundromat around your apartment. Schedule a designated day and time during the week when you will do your laundry. If you hold yourself to a schedule, there are fewer chances for you to end up with a pile of dirty clothes. Make sure to read the reviews for your local laundromat and remember to always set a timer at the start of the laundry cycle. This way you won’t forget about your laundry or run the risk of someone taking it out for you.

2 . Portable Washer and Dryer Unit

Portable washing machines are pretty simple. They are compact, usually about three feet in height and two feet in width, so they can be moved around easily. However, this also means that the loads will be smaller than in a stationary washing machine.

You will need to place you mini-washer in a room that has access to water. Your new washer will most likely come with two hoses: one will need to be connected to a faucet and the other one will be used for draining into a tub or a sink. Add detergent and ta-da! - everything else should work as usual.

You need to dry your clothes, too. You’re in luck, because there are portable dryers as well. A mini-dryer isn’t much different from its standard size counterpart, the load will just need to be smaller. If a machine dryer is just too much of a hassle size-wise or cost-wise, there is also the option of a clothesline or drying rack.

Additionally, you can also find portable machines that are a 2-in-1 deal, a washer and a dryer combined. Just put your dirty clothes in and they’ll come out clean and dry in no time. Beware that those models tend to be larger and heavier.

As far as costs go, a basic model will cost somewhere around $80. If you want a few more perks, such as additional wash cycles, an average model might cost you closer to $300. A top-notch washer may go as high as $800. An average portable dryer usually comes out to around $90. Fancier models can go as high as $600.

Don’t forget that in addition to the financial investment, you will also have to allocate time and space for the washer, since it will require at least your sink to do its job.

Have other tips for apartments that don’t have laundry hookups? Share your ideas by tagging us @ApartmentList on Twitter or Instagram.