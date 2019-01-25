5 Interior Design Apps To Spice Up Your Apartment

It’s nice to have a change of scenery from time to time, even if it’s something as small as moving your couch. If you’re feeling more ambitious, a full overhaul of your home’s interior design can be a refreshing change. Whether you’re looking to make some minor adjustments or totally move around or replace your existing decor, we’ve put together a list of the top apps that will help you redesign and redecorate your place with ease.

1 . Havenly

Havenly. Layout designed by Christine.

Striving to decorate with the eye of a designer but struggling to nail down that decor look that really speaks to you?? Havenly is the perfect solution! Havenly helps you design your home by matching you with a Havenly Consultant (think personal interior designer available on your phone) who will provide free interior design advice. You can work with pieces you already own by uploading photos, and upgrade your space from a curated shopping list provided by pros based on your style. Havenly connects you with a designer and thousands of furniture pieces from all over the web that can be used in creating a space just for you. In case you aren’t ready for drastic changes, you can also browse their finished projects for inspiration.

iOS | Android version unavailable.

2 . Houzz

Houzz. Designed by Hanson Fine Building.

Join the online community of architects, interior designers, decor specialists, and hobbyists. Currently, Houzz stores 17 million interior design photos and ideas for you to browse and get inspired from. If you’re looking for a consultation about what will best fit your space and personality, Houzz also houses interior design professionals that are ready to help you online.

iOS | Android

3 . Home Design 3D

Home Design 3D Official Website Image.

With Home Design 3D crafting mock ups of a dream home is simple for everyone, from hobbyists to professionals. The app allows you to create floor-plans and then digitally furnish and paint the house to perfect your creation. It is a great solution for mapping out your next remodel or simply designing your dream home.

iOS | Android

4 . Homestyler

Homestyler Official Website Image.

Not sure if that blue couch you’ve been eyeing will go well with your favorite yellow table? Homestyler can help. Snap a photo of your room and upload it to create a 3D design playground. Find a picture of that blue couch, or choose one of the many offered in the app, and put it all together on your screen! This will show you how a room will look without having to physically move furniture around. The app will also keep you up to date on trends, answer your decor questions, and provide room styling tips.

iOS | Android

5 . Smith: Home Remodel

Smith: Home Remodel Official Website Image.

Need extra hands on your house remodeling project? Smith: Home Remodel is a platform that lets you find contract workers to help you complete your projects. Smith’s got you covered no matter how small or large the task.

iOS | Android

