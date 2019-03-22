Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord

Is life getting increasingly more expensive but your income isn’t growing as fast? What if we told you that you can save hundreds and even thousands of dollars each year in rent? You can do it by simply asking your landlord to lower your rent. If you’ve never negotiated with your landlord, fear not! After reading this article you will know how to write a convincing letter to your landlord to lower your rent. You would be surprised what you can achieve with some effort and time investment on your part. Follow our tips and template below and increase your chances of reducing your rent payments.

What is a letter to landlord to lower rent?

A letter to landlord to lower your rent is a document designed to convince your landlord or property manager that you have a valid reason to pay less for your current apartment. Therefore, it must contain strong arguments to support your request. Read on to see our template.

When is the best time to discuss rent reduction?

Usually, one must inform their landlord about a decision to renew their lease 30 to 60 days prior to its end. You should be able to find this information in your rental agreement. This is also a good time to discuss your rent rate. However, you should start planning for it ahead of time, so that by the time you start negotiating, you have a strong case.

Letter to landlord to lower rent template.

[ Your name ]

[ Your phone number ] (optional)

[ Your email address ] (optional)

[ Your Current Address ]

[ City, State, Zip Code ]

[ Landlord’s Name Or Apartment Company’s Name ]

[ Landlord’s Address ]

[ City, State, Zip Code ]

Re: Request to Reduce Monthly Rent Payment

Dear [ Landlord’s name/Property Manager’s name/Apartment Manager’s name ] :

I am writing regarding the renewal of my lease at [ Your Address ].

I moved into my unit on [ Lease Start Date ] and my lease ends on [ Lease End Date ]. It came to my attention that since last year median rent prices for [ Your Apartment Type, e.g. studio, one-bedroom etc. ] apartments decreased by [ Amount or Percentage of The Increase ].

[ Optional: Write about vacancy rates in your neighborhood if you know, units that have been vacant for a long time, deals offered by other landlord or apartment complexes ] .

[ Optional: Mention if other tenants pay less for similar units ]

For the above-mentioned reasons, I am asking you to lower my rent from [ Current Rent Rate ] to [ Desired Rent Rate ].

I like my apartment and have become friends with other tenants. However, it would be unreasonable to continue paying the same rate since [ Reason, e.g. “it’s higher than the neighborhood average for comparable apartments” or “it’s higher than other tenants pay for comparable apartments” ].

[ Optional: Mention if your unit hasn’t been renovated in a while and compare your amenities with those in comparable units in new apartment complexes ] .

I have always been a responsible and trustworthy tenant. I have always paid my rent on time and kept my unit and surrounding areas clean. From what I know, finding new prospective tenants, screening them and doing background checks can be quite expensive. Additionally, I believe renting out my unit at its current price would require substantial investments in its renovation.

Also, to help you avoid these expenses for the next two years if you agree to lower my rent, I am willing to [ Your Counteroffer e.g. “sign an extended lease”, “increase my security deposit”, “forego renovations” etc. ] .

Finally, if you have any other ideas on how we can make this work, please let me know. You’ve always been a good landlord and I love my apartment, and ideally would like to continue renting it.

Please let me know what you think. I’m happy to continue this conversation in person.

Sincerely,

[ Your Name ]

Sample letter to landlord to lower rent.

John Smith

1 Underhill Ct

Apt. 3

San Francisco, CA 94101

04/01/2019

Andrew Williams

2 Cherry Blossom Ave

San Francisco, CA 94108

Re: Request to Reduce Monthly Rent Payment

Dear Mr. Williams:

I am writing in regard to the renewal of my lease at 1 Underhill Ct, Apt.3.

I moved into my unit on 05/29/2018 and my lease ends on 05/30/2019. It came to my attention that since last year median rent prices for 1-bedroom apartments decreased by 5%. Additionally, I couldn’t help but notice that a few units in our apartment community have been vacant for the past two months. In general, vacancy rates in the area are high, which could be attributed to three new apartment complexes built in our neighborhood. As far as I know, at least one of them is offering a free month of rent for 12-months leases.

For the above-mentioned reasons, I am asking you to lower my rent from $2500/month to $2400/month.

I like my apartment and have become friends with other tenants. However, it would be unreasonable to continue paying the same rate since it’s higher than the neighborhood average. Additionally, my unit hasn’t been renovated in years, while the aforementioned apartment complexes offer new amenities.

I have always been a responsible and trustworthy tenant. I have always paid my rent on time and kept my unit and surrounding areas clean. From what I know, finding new prospective tenants, screening them and doing background checks can be quite expensive. Additionally, I believe renting out my unit at its current price would require substantial investments in its renovation.

Also, to help you avoid these expenses for the next two years, I am willing to sign an extended 2-year lease. If you agree to lower my rent, I can also pay for the first two months up-front.

Finally, if you have any other ideas on how we can make this work, please let me know. You’ve always been a good landlord and I love my apartment, and ideally would like to continue renting it.

Please let me know what you think. I’m happy to continue this conversation in person.

Sincerely,

John Smith

Additional tips for writing a letter to a landlord to reduce your rent.