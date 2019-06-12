Living in Pioneer Square, Seattle

Located South from Downtown Seattle, Pioneer Square is the neighborhood where antique meets modern, where coworking spaces are nested in historic buildings.

Neighborhood Guide to Pioneer Square

If you want to live in a charming and quaint neighborhood with a great art scene and a plethora of hip restaurants, Pioneer Square is the place to be. Learn the ins and outs of Pioneer Square and all it has to offer.

Things to do in Pioneer Square

Being a mix of old and new, Pioneer Square has no shortage of attractions and fun activities. You can join old-timers in a game of chess in Occidental Square, enjoy the serenity of Waterfall Garden Park, or critique modern art in ArtXchange Gallery. For more recommendations, check out our list of things to do in Pioneer Square.

Where to eat and drink in Pioneer Square

If you are a foodie, you’ll enjoy living in Pioneer Square. Artisan donuts, delicious coffee, and craft cocktails - what’s not to love? For detailed recommendations, check out our list of eateries in Pioneer Square.