Living in Lower Greenville, Dallas

Lower Greenville is a trendy, vibrant neighborhood located in East Dallas. This area has a strong community vibe, and really celebrates entrepreneurship and local business. Being just a few miles from Downtown Dallas, Lower Greenville gives you that small town feel while still benefiting from the big city amenities.

Neighborhood Guide to Lower Greenville

One-of-a-kind restaurants, unique local shops, and a lively nightlife scene. You'll find it all in Dallas' Lower Greenville neighborhood. This trendy area is a popular spot for young professionals. Get to know the area in our neighborhood guide.

Things to do in Lower Greenville

This area offers plenty to its residents. Whether you are looking for an electric concert, mouthwatering grub, or a quiet spot for cocktails, you'll find it here. New to the area and looking for something to do? Here are a few of our favorites.

Where to eat and drink in Lower Greenville

Greenville's local restaurant scene is booming. You'll find everything you need from upscale eateries, to friendly breweries, to an eclectic food truck spot. Check out some of our favorite eats in Lower Greenville.