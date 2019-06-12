Living in Beacon Hill, Seattle

Beacon Hill is one of Seattle’s more quiet and relaxed neighborhoods. This area is mostly residential, with several attractions and a small business district, making it perfect for young families.

Neighborhood Guide to Beacon Hill

If you are looking for a family-friendly neighborhood away from the hustle and bustle of the big city, Beacon Hill might be just the place for you. To learn about all the perks of living in this sweet and friendly district, check our neighborhood guide.

Things to do in Beacon Hill

This lively neighborhood offers a ton of family-friendly attractions - parks, playgrounds, bowling alleys, and golf courses. Check out our curated list of things to do in Beacon Hill for ideas.

Where to eat and drink in Beacon Hill

While Beacon Hill is a laid back residential area compared to the city's more upbeat neighborhoods, its food scene might be one of the most vibrant in Seattle. Authentic pho, deep-dish Chicago-style pizza, and authentic Mexican food - you can find it all in Beacon Hill. Check out our curated list of must-try restaurants for recommendations!