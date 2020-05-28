17 Kitchen Design Trends for Your Apartment in 2020

There’s no need to miss out on kitchen design trends for 2020 just because you’re an apartment renter. Transform your kitchen into your favorite room in the house! You can accomplish that with touches of bold colors, storage efficiency, and plenty of personality.

Before you get started, double-check your lease. Speak with your landlord before making any permanent changes to your kitchen apartment aesthetic. Otherwise, you could end up breaking your lease and saying goodbye to that hard-earned security deposit.

Once you’re clear on next steps, dive into our collection of the hottest kitchen design trends for a wide range of styles and tastes:

1. Complementing Hues

Complementary hues are trending for 2020. But before you head out to scour the best deals, think black and white finishes with simple gold accents and two-tone kitchens. From your walls to your kitchen gadgets, you can create the perfect look with your favorite hues.

2. Metallic Accents

Embrace the kitchen design trends of metallic accents with cabinet pulls, accessories, and artwork around your kitchen. They add a touch of sophistication to your next dinner party.

3. Pops of Color and Bold Decor

Soft, muted colors are out in kitchen design trends. Neutral colored walls or fixtures need a pop of color with bright and bold decor. Try painting a wall, adding a rug, or changing up your dinnerware to a bright blue, red, or favorite color from your kitchen apartment aesthetic.

4. Textural Decor

While we’re talking about bright and bold kitchens, let’s also think about texture. Bring your kitchen to life and give it a little dimension with textural decor pieces. Gorgeous artwork, rugs, and padded bar stools can all go a long way to make your kitchen pop.

5. Bold Backsplash

A backsplash redesign proves challenging for a kitchen apartment refresh. However, it’s possible! If your landlord is game, try marble, black and white, silver, or bright tile.

There are also peel-and-stick backsplash options to create a mosaic wall or other brightly-colored motifs. The best part is, you can peel it off and start again when you want to mix things up again.

6. Statement Taps

Are you thinking about swapping out your generic tap for something more exciting? Dress up your faucet with a statement piece that grounds your space in one of the most popular kitchen design trends for 2020.

Sell your landlord on a new tap by asking about energy-efficient options. Those will save on water bills and offer long-lasting durability.

7. Lighting Pendants

Illuminate your kitchen apartment decor with a stunning lighting pendant. Blend the trends with metallic or contrasting hues to set the tone in your kitchen.

If your landlord is a no-go in installing a permanent fixture, try an option that hangs from a simple hook and plugs into a nearby wall outlet.

8. Kitchen Larders

Create more space in your kitchen with a larder. These stand-alone cupboards resemble a wardrobe for food.

They come in different sizes and options to fit your kitchen apartment space. That way, you can stock away all your food, dishes, and clutter.

Pull up and sit awhile in one of the best kitchen design trends for 2020. Choose bright colors, contemporary or modern design, gold accents, or swivel seating.

The best part is, barstools are portable. They can serve as an extra seat in your living room for your next party.

10. Multi-Purpose Islands

Kitchen design trends are all about functionality as well as gorgeous colors. Invest in a multi-purpose island that doubles as a dinner prep space. It can also serve as a project center and entertaining area. Bonus points if it’s on wheels. That way, you can move right into your living area for an impromptu serving station.

11. Decorative Plate Racks

Sometimes, the easiest way to jazz up your kitchen is by looking at your plates and turning them into a work of art with decorative plate racks. Showcase your favorite finds and boldest designs. Then, rotate them out as the mood strikes.

12. Effective Storage Solutions

Maximize your storage solutions with kitchen design trends that deliver on space-saving functionality. Open shelving is relatively easy to install.

You can also ask your landlord about removing cabinet doors to open up your space. Line them with textured shelf paper in your favorite colors to build on your favorite kitchen design trends.

13. Fancy Flooring

Why let kitchen walls have all the fun? Invest in some fancy flooring to uplevel your kitchen design trends for your apartment.

You may not be able to rip up the floors, but you can add a stunning runner or kitchen rug without the fuss.

14. Smart Devices and Gadgets

Smart devices and gadgets are a must for any kitchen apartment refresh. Hot water taps, WiFi-enabled gadgets, and energy-efficient items that help the environment while reducing your bills are in.

Start simple with an Alexa-enabled coffee maker or automatic pan stirrer with a timer. Those things can make cooking easier.

15. Bring in the Nature

Some kitchen design trends extend beyond color and new gadgets. Reconnecting with nature is trending, and possible even if you live in a big city.

Spice up the kitchen with greenery like a trendy money tree, change out your curtains to let in more light, and add your favorite nature-inspired artwork.

16. Wallpapered Kitchens

If your landlord is open to some changes, try some wallpaper or decals to transform your kitchen walls for 2020. Textured wallpapers or peel-and-stick removable wallpaper is a game-changer for your drab, neutral walls.

Make sure to do a test first. You’ll want to make sure peel-and-stick options won’t pull up the existing paint.

17. Create an Accent Wall

Instead of wrapping your entire kitchen in color, create a single accent wall with wallpaper, bold paint, or your favorite artwork.

You can also ask your landlord about chalkboard paint. You could use that to create a wall where you can write out your daily schedule, favorite recipes, and inspirational quotes.

The best kitchen design trends for 2020 are whatever complements your signature style. Get in touch with your landlord or look for easy touches to turn your kitchen into a gorgeous backdrop for your next evening in.