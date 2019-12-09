It's that time of year again. The city is alive with bright lights, holiday music, and menorahs lining the windowsills. It's also time to invite your friends over and throw a festive Hanukkah party!

Feeling concerns about hosting in a small space? Here's how to throw a Hanukkah party in your apartment that everyone will remember.

Pick the Best Day

With Hanukkah lasting eight nights, there are plenty of chances to throw a holiday bash. Take a moment to think about who you want to see and what their schedule looks like. Your friends may have committed to spending a weekend during Hanukkah with their families.

Poll your guest list on the best day to fit their schedule. You could also set your party for mid-week.

Adorn Your Space

Throwing a Hanukkah party requires the right touch of creativity. Go crazy with your Hanukkah decorations and trim your apartment with blue and silver flourishes.

Paper lanterns are always an inexpensive touch. Glittery garlands of stars will transform your space into a whimsical party room.

A menorah or two is also a must for your Hanukkah decorations list. So is a table setting filled with blue flowers tied with a silver bow.

If you're not into the floral decor, bake up a plate of star cookies. You can decorate them with blue and silver sprinkles and treats. That’ll make for a table setting you can eat!

Set the Mood

A good Hanukkah party idea all comes back to the mood. Are you looking for a more reflective occasion that shares the Hanukkah story with loved ones? Or do you want to play traditional holiday songs while eating and drinking your way through the eight nights of Hanukkah?

Whatever your mood of choice, make sure to plan accordingly. Try playing a movie like 8 Crazy Nights on mute. That way, you can let your loved ones watch their favorite parts as you socialize over the last plate of latkes.

Give Your Menu a Twist

You can still serve your favorite traditional food at your Hannukah party. However, your menu might need a twist when you’re serving it up in a small apartment.

Focus on small food and dishes that people can share or eat while standing up. Stock up on sturdy paper plates. Think about all your favorites like fried jelly donuts, blintzes, potato latkes, and traditional Challah bread.

Your city likely has a few mouth-watering Jewish bakeries and caterers, too. Give one a try. Let them know that you want to throw a party where everyone raves about the food without needing to actually sit down to eat it.

Use Your Space Wisely

Throwing a Hanukkah party in an apartment requires some creativity when it comes to space. Open up your common area by removing clutter. Get rid of anything that gets in the way of standing together with friends or grabbing a coveted spot on the couch. Ottomans, benches, trunks, and crates can also turn into extra seating.

Even a small party space can look festive. Consider decorating with a few mason jars of blue wildflowers tied with a silver ribbon. You can also place miniature menorahs along your fireplace.

Concentrate on creating an intimate gathering area. Then, the focus can be all about togetherness and less about the confines of your space.

Cheers to Holiday Success!

Now that you're ready to host your Hannukah party, the only thing left to do is invite your friends and new neighbors over for an evening of fun.

Ask everyone to bring their favorite drink or treat. Share in the love of a holiday that keeps on giving for eight party-filled nights!