Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:39 AM

14029 Valley View Dr

14029 Valley View Drive · (412) 347-6244
Location

14029 Valley View Drive, Westmoreland County, PA 15131

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Renovated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Huntingdon Township.This home is equipped with a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the house. The jewel in the crown of this property is the beautifully finished basement. Such a great space for entertaining, or just for family time and relaxing evenings at home. Contact us today to lease this home.

- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.
- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

