14029 Valley View Dr

Amenities
Newly Renovated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Huntingdon Township.This home is equipped with a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the house. The jewel in the crown of this property is the beautifully finished basement. Such a great space for entertaining, or just for family time and relaxing evenings at home. Contact us today to lease this home.
- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.
- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)