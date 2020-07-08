14029 Valley View Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly Renovated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Huntingdon Township.This home is equipped with a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the house. The jewel in the crown of this property is the beautifully finished basement. Such a great space for entertaining, or just for family time and relaxing evenings at home. Contact us today to lease this home.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)