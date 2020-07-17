Rent Calculator
All apartments in Washington County
Find more places like 1320 Meadowbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington County, PA
/
1320 Meadowbrook
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1320 Meadowbrook
1320 Meadowbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1320 Meadowbrook Drive, Washington County, PA 15317
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated throughout, (1 year ago). Stainless appliances, vinyl oak planking throughout main floor, new carpet upper. Deck and garage floor painted. Built in storage in garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1320 Meadowbrook have any available units?
1320 Meadowbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington County, PA
.
What amenities does 1320 Meadowbrook have?
Some of 1320 Meadowbrook's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1320 Meadowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Meadowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Meadowbrook pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Meadowbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington County
.
Does 1320 Meadowbrook offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Meadowbrook offers parking.
Does 1320 Meadowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Meadowbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Meadowbrook have a pool?
No, 1320 Meadowbrook does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Meadowbrook have accessible units?
No, 1320 Meadowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Meadowbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Meadowbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Meadowbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Meadowbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
