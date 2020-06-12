/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Steelton, PA
Steelton
1 Unit Available
663 N 2ND STREET
663 South 2nd Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1509 sqft
Fully remodeled detached home with detached garage in Central Dauphin schools is ready for it's new tenant! Call today!
Steelton
1 Unit Available
130 S 2ND STREET
130 South 2nd Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1776 sqft
This great home in Steelton - Highspire schools is getting a complete make-over! New kitchen, floors, paint, and more!
Steelton
1 Unit Available
36 N 4TH STREET
36 North 4th Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1728 sqft
A terrific 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom detached rental in Steelton! With all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals this will not last long!
Results within 1 mile of Steelton
Verified
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified
3 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
Results within 5 miles of Steelton
Verified
Colonial Park
15 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1230 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1145 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Shipoke
1 Unit Available
611 S Front St
611 South Front Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in the Shipoke community - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.
1 Unit Available
94 Byron Nelson Cir
94 Byron Nelson Circle, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2555 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. Video link below. https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
1883 Lakeside Drive
1883 Lakeside Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
1883 Lakeside Drive Available 09/18/20 Coming in September - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - -This 3 bedroom town home is spacious and charming! Enjoy the luxuries of a fully equipped kitchen, central air, private backyard, shed and off-street parking.
1 Unit Available
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD
1300 Overlook Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD Available 06/15/20 1300 OVERLOOK ROAD MIDDLETOWN, PA 17057 - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this END-UNIT TOWNHOME located in Middletown, an established community in a rural like setting.
Downtown Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
117 N RIVER STREET
117 North River Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1747 sqft
Unique historic brick 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in prime downtown location on N. River St, between Walnut and Locust Sts and Front and Second Sts. . block from walking bridge to City Island and Riverfront Park or to the best of restaurant row.
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
249 Crescent St
249 Crescent Street, Harrisburg, PA
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, single family home in Harrisburg. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, renovated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Middletown
1 Unit Available
121 FISHER AVENUE
121 Fisher Avenue, Middletown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2202 sqft
This great home in Middletown schools is undergoing a full renovation! The 3 bed/ 1.5bath home will have new flooring, paint, kitchen, bath, and more!
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2235 LOGAN STREET
2235 Logan Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1798 sqft
This great rowhome is getting a full renovation, including new flooring, paint, kitchen, bath, and more.
1 Unit Available
105 Sam Snead Cir.
105 Sam Snead Circle, Valley Green, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1428 sqft
Etters-Convenient to York and Harrisburg-Country Setting - - Large Yard- fenced with shed - 1st floor bedroom with bath - Garage -West Shore SD This large single family home is located in Etters (Newberry Township) on a large lot.
Middletown
1 Unit Available
616 S WOOD STREET
616 South Wood Street, Middletown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1303 sqft
Great home in a quiet neighborhood that is under renovation! Check it out today!
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2418 REEL STREET
2418 Reel Street, Harrisburg, PA
Great Semi-Detached rental unit available in Harrisburg City! 4 bedroon, 1 bath with all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals will not last long!
East Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
2462 BROOKWOOD STREET
2462 Brookwood Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1536 sqft
This well maintained townhome has all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals! In a quiet neighborhood and you're only minutes from I83! Don't miss this great rental opportunity!
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2716 LEXINGTON STREET
2716 Lexington Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
2064 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent has a fenced in backyard, all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals in Harrisburg City! Won't last long.
Penbrook
1 Unit Available
2730 PENBROOK AVENUE
2730 Penbrook Avenue, Penbrook, PA
Pretty on Penbrook! Beautifully renovated home with all new HVAC unit, paint, flooring, kitchen countertops, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a detached garage this is a must see!
Results within 10 miles of Steelton
Verified
$
21 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1234 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified
4 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
