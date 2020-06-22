All apartments in State College
Find more places like 933 West Whitehall Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
State College, PA
/
933 West Whitehall Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

933 West Whitehall Road

933 West Whitehall Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
State College
See all
Orchard Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

933 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA 16801
Orchard Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
933 West Whitehall Road, Unit #2 Available 08/11/20 Corner Unit! 1-Bedroom Condo with Easy Access to Areas of Interest - Feel like the Winner of the Condo Lottery in this affordable corner unit condo with most utilities included. Located in Shamrock Condo Association, 933-2 West Whitehall is a 1-bedroom, 1-bath

Inside you'll find 700 square feet of comfortable living space, equipped with the necessary appliances plus a dishwasher and washer and dryer hookups.

Outside is a fenced-in private patio with a large green space adjacent to your unit, dotted with shade trees and ideal for an afternoon lounge sesh.

When you need to get out and go, just two turns out of your association puts you on West Whitehall Road, which provides an easy route to both North and South Atherton business districts. Turn right to head to North Atherton, just 4 miles and packed with shopping, restaurants and entertainment. You'll find major retailers like Target, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Old Navy, Gap Outlet, Ulta and more. Or stop for a bite at popular, locally owned restaurants including Champs, Otto's Pub & Brewery, Barrel 21 Distillery, the Waffle Shop and Kimchi Korean.

Turn left on West Whitehall and in 2 miles you'll hit South Atherton, featuring a Giant Market superstore, newly renovated Weis Market, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and CVS Pharmacy. Make it a date night at Sakura Sushi & Asian Cuisine, Faccia Luna Pizzeria, Plaza Mexican Bar & Grill and many other fabulous spots.

Rent for 933-2 covers water, sewer, trash, and cable. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities including electric, gas heat, and internet and expanded cable if preferred.

Use the buttons on this page to self-schedule a showing, or call us during business hours for more information. We are happy to answer your questions in person, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 am to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 West Whitehall Road have any available units?
933 West Whitehall Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in State College, PA.
What amenities does 933 West Whitehall Road have?
Some of 933 West Whitehall Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 West Whitehall Road currently offering any rent specials?
933 West Whitehall Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 West Whitehall Road pet-friendly?
No, 933 West Whitehall Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 933 West Whitehall Road offer parking?
Yes, 933 West Whitehall Road does offer parking.
Does 933 West Whitehall Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 West Whitehall Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 West Whitehall Road have a pool?
No, 933 West Whitehall Road does not have a pool.
Does 933 West Whitehall Road have accessible units?
No, 933 West Whitehall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 933 West Whitehall Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 West Whitehall Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 933 West Whitehall Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 West Whitehall Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riviera
1231 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Toftrees Apartments
390 Toftrees Avenue
State College, PA 16803
Vairo Village
10 Vairo Blvd
State College, PA 16803
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr
State College, PA 16801
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Falport Duplex
623 & 625 West Nittany Avenue
State College, PA 16801
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue
State College, PA 16801
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street
State College, PA 16801

Similar Pages

State College 1 BedroomsState College 2 Bedrooms
State College Apartments with ParkingState College Dog Friendly Apartments
State College Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Lock Haven, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsState College South
Orchard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus