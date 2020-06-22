Amenities

933 West Whitehall Road, Unit #2 Available 08/11/20 Corner Unit! 1-Bedroom Condo with Easy Access to Areas of Interest - Feel like the Winner of the Condo Lottery in this affordable corner unit condo with most utilities included. Located in Shamrock Condo Association, 933-2 West Whitehall is a 1-bedroom, 1-bath



Inside you'll find 700 square feet of comfortable living space, equipped with the necessary appliances plus a dishwasher and washer and dryer hookups.



Outside is a fenced-in private patio with a large green space adjacent to your unit, dotted with shade trees and ideal for an afternoon lounge sesh.



When you need to get out and go, just two turns out of your association puts you on West Whitehall Road, which provides an easy route to both North and South Atherton business districts. Turn right to head to North Atherton, just 4 miles and packed with shopping, restaurants and entertainment. You'll find major retailers like Target, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Old Navy, Gap Outlet, Ulta and more. Or stop for a bite at popular, locally owned restaurants including Champs, Otto's Pub & Brewery, Barrel 21 Distillery, the Waffle Shop and Kimchi Korean.



Turn left on West Whitehall and in 2 miles you'll hit South Atherton, featuring a Giant Market superstore, newly renovated Weis Market, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and CVS Pharmacy. Make it a date night at Sakura Sushi & Asian Cuisine, Faccia Luna Pizzeria, Plaza Mexican Bar & Grill and many other fabulous spots.



Rent for 933-2 covers water, sewer, trash, and cable. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities including electric, gas heat, and internet and expanded cable if preferred.



No Pets Allowed



