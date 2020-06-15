Amenities

918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 Available 08/11/20 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 - Two Bedroom Townhome - Looking for a townhouse that is affordable and loaded with amenities? Then this beautiful townhouse located at 918 Southgate Drive is the answer. This spacious townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. A window A/C unit keeps you cool and comfortable all summer long.



Large windows allow plenty of natural light into this townhouse, giving it a light and airy feel. Tenant conveniences in this townhouse include a space saving stacked washer and dryer, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and ceiling fan. This unit has vinyl flooring (LVP).



If you hate to mow grass and shovel snow, then you will be delighted to know that lawn care and snow removal are included in the monthly rent. So, say good-bye to tedious outdoor chores! Trash is also included in the rent. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities; electric, water, sewer, cable and internet.



In addition to all of the amenities this townhouse at 918 Southgate has to offer, this townhouse is also located near the best food and drink in State College. Gigis Southern Table, Caf 210 West, Rumors, Chrome Liquor Lounge, Phyrst, Local Whiskey, Bill Pickles Tap Room, The Shandygaff, The Corner Room, The Waffle Shop, and Tadashi Japanese Restaurant are all within just a few miles.



It is also quite easy to shop for every day essentials, as a number of grocery and department stores can be found nearby as well. These include GIANT, Weis, East Asian Market, McLanahans Downtown Market, Wegmans, Trader Joes, Target, Kohls, T.J. Maxx, Wal-Mart, Macys, Ross Dress for Less, and many others.



As you can see, this townhouse located at 918 Southgate is very close to popular bars and restaurants, and close to shopping, too! Loaded with amenities, this townhouse will not remain vacant for very long. Call us and book your tour of 918 Southgate Drive right now!



No Pets Allowed



