All apartments in State College
Find more places like 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
State College, PA
/
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

918 Southgate Drive Unit #1

918 Southgate Drive · (814) 238-1598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
State College
See all
Orchard Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

918 Southgate Drive, State College, PA 16801
Orchard Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 Available 08/11/20 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 - Two Bedroom Townhome - Looking for a townhouse that is affordable and loaded with amenities? Then this beautiful townhouse located at 918 Southgate Drive is the answer. This spacious townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. A window A/C unit keeps you cool and comfortable all summer long.

Large windows allow plenty of natural light into this townhouse, giving it a light and airy feel. Tenant conveniences in this townhouse include a space saving stacked washer and dryer, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and ceiling fan. This unit has vinyl flooring (LVP).

If you hate to mow grass and shovel snow, then you will be delighted to know that lawn care and snow removal are included in the monthly rent. So, say good-bye to tedious outdoor chores! Trash is also included in the rent. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities; electric, water, sewer, cable and internet.

In addition to all of the amenities this townhouse at 918 Southgate has to offer, this townhouse is also located near the best food and drink in State College. Gigis Southern Table, Caf 210 West, Rumors, Chrome Liquor Lounge, Phyrst, Local Whiskey, Bill Pickles Tap Room, The Shandygaff, The Corner Room, The Waffle Shop, and Tadashi Japanese Restaurant are all within just a few miles.

It is also quite easy to shop for every day essentials, as a number of grocery and department stores can be found nearby as well. These include GIANT, Weis, East Asian Market, McLanahans Downtown Market, Wegmans, Trader Joes, Target, Kohls, T.J. Maxx, Wal-Mart, Macys, Ross Dress for Less, and many others.

As you can see, this townhouse located at 918 Southgate is very close to popular bars and restaurants, and close to shopping, too! Loaded with amenities, this townhouse will not remain vacant for very long. Call us and book your tour of 918 Southgate Drive right now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4936813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 have any available units?
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 has a unit available for $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 have?
Some of 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 pet-friendly?
No, 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 offer parking?
No, 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 does not offer parking.
Does 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Toftrees Apartments
390 Toftrees Avenue
State College, PA 16803
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Vairo Village
10 Vairo Blvd
State College, PA 16803
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr
State College, PA 16801
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue
State College, PA 16801
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street
State College, PA 16801

Similar Pages

State College 1 BedroomsState College 2 Bedrooms
State College Apartments with ParkingState College Dog Friendly Apartments
State College Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Lock Haven, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsState College South
Orchard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity