All apartments in State College
Find more places like 803-12 Stratford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
State College, PA
/
803-12 Stratford Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

803-12 Stratford Drive

803 Stratford Dr · (814) 238-1598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
State College
See all
Orchard Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

803 Stratford Dr, State College, PA 16801
Orchard Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 803-12 Stratford Drive · Avail. Aug 11

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
803-12 Stratford Drive Available 08/11/20 Most Utilities Included in Ground Level 1-Bedroom Condo with Private Patio - Simplify your living situation and your bills in this cozy and affordable 1-bedroom condo tucked away in Amitie I Condo Association. Private and tranquil, this condo is just 3 miles from downtown State College and the Penn State University Park campus and other areas of interest in State College.

At the ground level, this condo provides convenient access and easy entry - no more awkwardly silent elevator rides or hauling groceries and packages up flight after flight of stairs. You can have the whole place to yourself.

Entering the condo is through the private patio, which opens to the living room. Beyond is a modest kitchen and dining area, followed by the single bathroom. The sole bedroom is to the right as you walk in. In addition to the usual range of appliances, the unit is equipped with a garbage disposal and washer dryer, as well as central air.

You'll find many conveniences and recreation along Stratford Drive, starting with Highpoint Park, located directly across from the front of your building. There's also a CATA bus stop that can make travel easier on tenants without personal transportation, however, one parking place is included in the rent. And just 2 blocks away is the State College YMCA, where you can take a class, go for a swim, meet up with friends and more.

You'll have little trouble traveling to any of State College's business districts from this location. Simply head out to nearby West Whitehall road where you can head left to South Atherton or turn right to get to North Atherton, both of which are populated with amazing restaurants, great shopping and attractions.

Use the buttons on this page to self-schedule a showing, or call us during business hours for more information. We are happy to answer your questions in person, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 am to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5854912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803-12 Stratford Drive have any available units?
803-12 Stratford Drive has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 803-12 Stratford Drive have?
Some of 803-12 Stratford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803-12 Stratford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
803-12 Stratford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803-12 Stratford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 803-12 Stratford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 803-12 Stratford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 803-12 Stratford Drive does offer parking.
Does 803-12 Stratford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803-12 Stratford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803-12 Stratford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 803-12 Stratford Drive has a pool.
Does 803-12 Stratford Drive have accessible units?
No, 803-12 Stratford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 803-12 Stratford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 803-12 Stratford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803-12 Stratford Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 803-12 Stratford Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 803-12 Stratford Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Toftrees Apartments
390 Toftrees Avenue
State College, PA 16803
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr
State College, PA 16801
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue
State College, PA 16801

Similar Pages

State College 1 BedroomsState College 2 Bedrooms
State College Apartments with ParkingState College Dog Friendly Apartments
State College Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Lock Haven, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsState College South
Orchard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity