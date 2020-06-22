Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator parking pool guest parking

803-12 Stratford Drive Available 08/11/20 Most Utilities Included in Ground Level 1-Bedroom Condo with Private Patio - Simplify your living situation and your bills in this cozy and affordable 1-bedroom condo tucked away in Amitie I Condo Association. Private and tranquil, this condo is just 3 miles from downtown State College and the Penn State University Park campus and other areas of interest in State College.



At the ground level, this condo provides convenient access and easy entry - no more awkwardly silent elevator rides or hauling groceries and packages up flight after flight of stairs. You can have the whole place to yourself.



Entering the condo is through the private patio, which opens to the living room. Beyond is a modest kitchen and dining area, followed by the single bathroom. The sole bedroom is to the right as you walk in. In addition to the usual range of appliances, the unit is equipped with a garbage disposal and washer dryer, as well as central air.



You'll find many conveniences and recreation along Stratford Drive, starting with Highpoint Park, located directly across from the front of your building. There's also a CATA bus stop that can make travel easier on tenants without personal transportation, however, one parking place is included in the rent. And just 2 blocks away is the State College YMCA, where you can take a class, go for a swim, meet up with friends and more.



You'll have little trouble traveling to any of State College's business districts from this location. Simply head out to nearby West Whitehall road where you can head left to South Atherton or turn right to get to North Atherton, both of which are populated with amazing restaurants, great shopping and attractions.



Use the buttons on this page to self-schedule a showing, or call us during business hours for more information. We are happy to answer your questions in person, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 am to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm.



No Pets Allowed



