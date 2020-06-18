Amenities

456 East Beaver Avenue, Unit 206 Available 08/19/20 Overlook East Beaver Ave from your balcony in Beaver Terrace - In the center of it all— Beaver Terrace offers convenience and amenities—for busy students and professionals alike. This 1 bedroom apartment comes fully furnished with everything you’ll need! Included are a bed, dresser, desk, couch and dining table with chairs. Your kitchen comes equipped with a stove, full-size refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. And with the sliding-glass doors in your living room, you’ll enjoy cozy evenings lounging as the breeze off your balcony relaxes you during the warmer months.



Roughly 1 block from campus, this 12-story building offers every convenience for a downtown apartment in Happy Valley, even a nearby bus stop for those cold winter mornings. Just a few steps outside your front door and you are right in the midst of the heart of the east side of downtown. Zen Wings & Things is right across the street followed by Insomnia Cookies down the block, Starbucks, DP Dough, McDonald's and R U Hungry.



For a fun night out, you'll be glad to know that Sharky's Bar, Bar Bleu, Lion's Den and Primanti Bro's is just a short stumble away!



No Pets Allowed



