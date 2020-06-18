All apartments in State College
Location

456 East Beaver Avenue, State College, PA 16801
Highlands

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 456 East Beaver Avenue, Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
456 East Beaver Avenue, Unit 206 Available 08/19/20 Overlook East Beaver Ave from your balcony in Beaver Terrace - In the center of it all— Beaver Terrace offers convenience and amenities—for busy students and professionals alike. This 1 bedroom apartment comes fully furnished with everything you’ll need! Included are a bed, dresser, desk, couch and dining table with chairs. Your kitchen comes equipped with a stove, full-size refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. And with the sliding-glass doors in your living room, you’ll enjoy cozy evenings lounging as the breeze off your balcony relaxes you during the warmer months.

Roughly 1 block from campus, this 12-story building offers every convenience for a downtown apartment in Happy Valley, even a nearby bus stop for those cold winter mornings. Just a few steps outside your front door and you are right in the midst of the heart of the east side of downtown. Zen Wings & Things is right across the street followed by Insomnia Cookies down the block, Starbucks, DP Dough, McDonald's and R U Hungry.

For a fun night out, you'll be glad to know that Sharky's Bar, Bar Bleu, Lion's Den and Primanti Bro's is just a short stumble away!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 East Beaver Avenue have any available units?
456 East Beaver Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 456 East Beaver Avenue have?
Some of 456 East Beaver Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 East Beaver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
456 East Beaver Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 East Beaver Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 456 East Beaver Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 456 East Beaver Avenue offer parking?
No, 456 East Beaver Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 456 East Beaver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 East Beaver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 East Beaver Avenue have a pool?
No, 456 East Beaver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 456 East Beaver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 456 East Beaver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 456 East Beaver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 East Beaver Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 456 East Beaver Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 East Beaver Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
