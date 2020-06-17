All apartments in State College
415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6
415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6

415 South Atherton Street · (814) 238-1598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 South Atherton Street, State College, PA 16801
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 · Avail. Aug 19

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 Available 08/19/20 Atherton House A-6 - Located only 3.5 blocks from campus, the Atherton House features spacious studio and 1-bedroom apartments in a quiet State College neighborhood. Each unfurnished unit in this 3-story building includes a range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Amenities include heat, water, sewage, trash, cable, and internet. And if you have a car, parking is available outside or covered garage for a yearly fee. Parking is limited, so please contact the office at 814-238-1598 to reserve your spot. This charming neighborhood is close to everything Happy Valley has to offer, and could be the perfect new home for any busy college student or professional.

The Atherton House is an easy walk to local favorites like Zola New World Bistro, Sichuan Bistro, Tarragon, Vinnies, FedEx Office Print, Terminal Cafe, Golden Wok, Minit Mart, Noodles & Company, Sweet Tooth Bakery & Cafe, Starbucks, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Krishan Indian Store, Tadashi Japanese, Qdoba Mexican Grill, Cafe 210, Comic Swap, Fraser Deli, Brewskys Bottle Shop, Wings Over Happy Valley, and Hamilton Square Shopping Center with East Coast Fitness, Brothers Pizza, Wines & Spirits, and Hair DeZigns. Or if youre looking to travel a bit further to the other sides of town for places like Wal-Mart, The Nittany Mall, Barnes & Noble, or iHop, a Cata bus stops just across the street, so getting around will be easier than you ever thought possible.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 have any available units?
415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 have?
Some of 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 currently offering any rent specials?
415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 pet-friendly?
No, 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in State College.
Does 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 offer parking?
Yes, 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 does offer parking.
Does 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 have a pool?
No, 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 does not have a pool.
Does 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 have accessible units?
No, 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 does not have accessible units.
Does 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 does not have units with air conditioning.
