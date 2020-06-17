Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal 24hr maintenance garage gym bbq/grill

415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 Available 08/19/20 Atherton House A-6 - Located only 3.5 blocks from campus, the Atherton House features spacious studio and 1-bedroom apartments in a quiet State College neighborhood. Each unfurnished unit in this 3-story building includes a range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Amenities include heat, water, sewage, trash, cable, and internet. And if you have a car, parking is available outside or covered garage for a yearly fee. Parking is limited, so please contact the office at 814-238-1598 to reserve your spot. This charming neighborhood is close to everything Happy Valley has to offer, and could be the perfect new home for any busy college student or professional.



The Atherton House is an easy walk to local favorites like Zola New World Bistro, Sichuan Bistro, Tarragon, Vinnies, FedEx Office Print, Terminal Cafe, Golden Wok, Minit Mart, Noodles & Company, Sweet Tooth Bakery & Cafe, Starbucks, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Krishan Indian Store, Tadashi Japanese, Qdoba Mexican Grill, Cafe 210, Comic Swap, Fraser Deli, Brewskys Bottle Shop, Wings Over Happy Valley, and Hamilton Square Shopping Center with East Coast Fitness, Brothers Pizza, Wines & Spirits, and Hair DeZigns. Or if youre looking to travel a bit further to the other sides of town for places like Wal-Mart, The Nittany Mall, Barnes & Noble, or iHop, a Cata bus stops just across the street, so getting around will be easier than you ever thought possible.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5266309)