Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

239 Easterly Parkway

239 Easterly Parkway · (814) 231-3100
Location

239 Easterly Parkway, State College, PA 16801
Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 239 Easterly Parkway · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
new construction
3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse - This newly constructed 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse is located on Easterly Parkway. The first floor features a half bath, kitchen, living room, master suite, and laundry area. The second floor has two additional bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom. Also, on the second floor is a large loft area that would make a great office or play room. There is ample closet space throughout the entire unit for storage. The rent is $1,775 per month and includes water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow care, and one parking spot. The tenants are responsible for paying the electric, cable, and internet with the heat source is electric heat pump. Unit has central A/C.

Pet policy: one cat or one small dog (under 30lbs) for additional pet deposit and monthly pet fee.

(RLNE4128069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Easterly Parkway have any available units?
239 Easterly Parkway has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 239 Easterly Parkway have?
Some of 239 Easterly Parkway's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Easterly Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
239 Easterly Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Easterly Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Easterly Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 239 Easterly Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 239 Easterly Parkway does offer parking.
Does 239 Easterly Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Easterly Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Easterly Parkway have a pool?
No, 239 Easterly Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 239 Easterly Parkway have accessible units?
No, 239 Easterly Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Easterly Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Easterly Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Easterly Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 239 Easterly Parkway has units with air conditioning.
