239 Easterly Parkway

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse - This newly constructed 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse is located on Easterly Parkway. The first floor features a half bath, kitchen, living room, master suite, and laundry area. The second floor has two additional bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom. Also, on the second floor is a large loft area that would make a great office or play room. There is ample closet space throughout the entire unit for storage. The rent is $1,775 per month and includes water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow care, and one parking spot. The tenants are responsible for paying the electric, cable, and internet with the heat source is electric heat pump. Unit has central A/C.



Pet policy: one cat or one small dog (under 30lbs) for additional pet deposit and monthly pet fee.



(RLNE4128069)