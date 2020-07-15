2205 N 7TH ST Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room new construction

Available 09/03/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! Beautiful new construction tri-plex located just a few blocks East of Temple's campus. Each unit includes high end finishes, 12 foot ceilings, and top of the line appliances. This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-09-03. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5914822)