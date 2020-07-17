505 Grove Street

Amenities

Sewickley - The Brittany - 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, great location - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom Cooperative unit in one of Sewickley's most sought after locations. On the second floor with the balcony facing Beaver Street and the Village of Sewickley. Features include L-shaped living/dining room, spacious newly updated kitchen, baths (2 full). The fully equipped kitchen includes beautiful cabinetry and all new high-end stainless appliances and opens up to the dining room, with lots of natural light. The large Master suite has a double closet and master bath. Lower level laundry room with storage. It is a secure entry building with elevator access, laundry facilities, and indoor parking.



The Brittany apartment is a short walk to grocery store, restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops, Sewickley Library, and Movie Theatre. Steps to the historical village offering boutiques, dining, arts and entertainment. Maintenance free living can be enjoyed with 24 hour maintenance service and a secured building.



Building's amenities include an elevator, laundry and secure indoor parking. $300 per month flat additional which includes Basic Cable, Heat, Gas, Water, Sewage, and Trash.



