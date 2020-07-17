All apartments in Sewickley
Find more places like 505 Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sewickley, PA
/
505 Grove Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

505 Grove Street

505 Grove Street · (484) 552-9043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

505 Grove Street, Sewickley, PA 15143
Sewickley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 Grove Street · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
media room
Sewickley - The Brittany - 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, great location - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom Cooperative unit in one of Sewickley's most sought after locations. On the second floor with the balcony facing Beaver Street and the Village of Sewickley. Features include L-shaped living/dining room, spacious newly updated kitchen, baths (2 full). The fully equipped kitchen includes beautiful cabinetry and all new high-end stainless appliances and opens up to the dining room, with lots of natural light. The large Master suite has a double closet and master bath. Lower level laundry room with storage. It is a secure entry building with elevator access, laundry facilities, and indoor parking.

The Brittany apartment is a short walk to grocery store, restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops, Sewickley Library, and Movie Theatre. Steps to the historical village offering boutiques, dining, arts and entertainment. Maintenance free living can be enjoyed with 24 hour maintenance service and a secured building.

Building's amenities include an elevator, laundry and secure indoor parking. $300 per month flat additional which includes Basic Cable, Heat, Gas, Water, Sewage, and Trash.

Parking Included
Heating included with flat monthly fee
Cooling included with flat monthly fee

(RLNE5880767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Grove Street have any available units?
505 Grove Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Grove Street have?
Some of 505 Grove Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sewickley.
Does 505 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 505 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 505 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 505 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 505 Grove Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PACrafton, PAMount Oliver, PASharpsburg, PA
Brentwood, PAAspinwall, PAWilkinsburg, PASwissvale, PAMcKeesport, PAWashington, PANew Castle, PASteubenville, OHBoardman, OHYoungstown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity