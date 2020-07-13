/
apartments with pool
24 Apartments for rent in Royersford, PA with pool
12 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
6 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
1 Unit Available
41 Cameron Ct
41 Cameron Court, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
You are going to love this beautiful 3 story home in the Riverwalk Community! The main floor has an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Royersford
2 Units Available
Highview Garden Apartments
245 S Cedar St A203, Spring City, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with large bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community offers a Spring City pool membership that includes swimming pool, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.
1 Unit Available
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD
149 Providence Forge Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq.
1 Unit Available
912 FOXMEADOW DR
912 Foxmeadow Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Look no further for your new home. Fantastic Montgomery Brooke Second Floor Condominium featuring Large Living Room with brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and storage closet.
Results within 5 miles of Royersford
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,330
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
18 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
31 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
14 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,524
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
1 Unit Available
1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE
1101 Meadowview Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1075 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderfully bright First floor- Three full bedrooms, Plus a den/Office! Great location in complex, fresh and clean- this property is ready for you.
1 Unit Available
1606 Briarwood Ct
1606 Briarwood Court, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Private Condo, Pet Friendly - Property Id: 59022 This property boasts the conveniences of being local to EVERYTHING Phoenixville has to offer while giving you the privacy you desire.
Results within 10 miles of Royersford
16 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
44 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,353
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
7 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
35 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
19 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
3 Units Available
Charleston Greene
1200 Charleston Greene, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1450 sqft
An intimate rental townhome community located in the heart of Malvern, Chester County. This quaint community was designed for the discerning resident who appreciates the finer things and expects the utmost in quality and care.
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
1 Unit Available
78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE
78 Sagewood Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
2746 sqft
Welcome to the village at Charlestown Meadows, a charming and exquisite community.Conveniently located for easy access to Rt.202,Rt 30 and PA turnpike, in awarding-winning great Valley school District.
1 Unit Available
67 MAIN STREET
67 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2086 sqft
Spacious and move-in ready townhome situated on a wonderful location in the desirable Tredyffrin-Easttown school district. Beautiful, bright and well-maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom with ample space for living and play and storage.
