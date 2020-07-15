Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

247 Apartments for rent in Prospect Park, PA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
816 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridley Park
Edgewater
1000 Darby Road, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
867 sqft
Welcome home to Edgewater Apartments, an enchanting apartment community with tranquil water views located in Prospect Park, PA. These large apartment homes sit right on the edge of a pristine nature preserve, providing a beautiful water views.
Results within 1 mile of Prospect Park

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Morton
623 FOXGLOVE DR
623 Foxglove Drive, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2169 sqft
Now Available for Rent, Welcome to 623 Foxglove Dr in Sitters Square! This Updated 3 bed (with 4th bed in basement), 3.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect Park
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Yeadon
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Darby
315 Greenway Avenue
315 Greenway Avenue, Darby, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1230 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Darby rental! 3 bed, 1 bath for $1,350 per month. Fully renovated from top to bottom. Enter through covered front porch. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout. New ceiling fans in each room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Swarthmore
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Greenwood Rd
119 Greenwood Road, Sharon Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 BED HOME IN SHARON HILL - Welcome to this 3 bedroom home in Sharon Hill! Steps away from Chester Pike. Covered front patio leads to 1st floor living room, dining room, and kitchen area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kellyville
170 BLANCHARD RD
170 Blanchard Road, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Look no further. Ready to move into 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Townhouse boasts a newer kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer heater. Small Recreation Room in basement.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pilgrim Gardens
148 TREATY ROAD
148 Treaty Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated home in the Pilgrim Gardens section of Haverford Township available for rent immediately! Newer kitchen with granite counter-tops, tile, and top of the line appliances. Newer high velocity central air system.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
935 MACDADE BOULEVARD
935 Macdade Boulevard, Collingdale, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
Welcome to 935 Macdade Blvd. There are 2 units.. Unit 1, enter through front door and find an enclosed porch Living/Kitchen area. 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor with full bath and 1 bedroom on the top level.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE
622 East Wiltshire Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ready and waiting this well maintained and beautifully cared for three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located in the highly sought after Wallingford Swarthmore school district! This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1012 Maple Ave Unit 1
1012 Maple Avenue, Sharon Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2bd/1.5ba apartment with shared front porch. Light filled throughout with high ceilings and a renovated kitchen and bath. Historic home with original touches throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
516 Littlecroft Rd
516 Littlecroft Rd, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
516 Littlecroft Rd Available 07/17/20 3 BEDROOM UPPER DARBY HOME - Welcome home! 3 bedroom home available NOW in Upper Darby! First floor features living room, dining room, and kitchen that leads to a deck! Head upstairs to 2nd floor which includes

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
230 CRESTWOOD DR
230 Crestwood Drive, Clifton Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
Welcome to 230 Crestwood Drive, One of Westbrook Parks' Finest! Great Rental Opportunity in Upper Upper Darby Township! Featuring: Welcoming Fenced Front Yard w/ Covered Front Patio, Large & Bright Formal Living Room, Charming Formal Dining Room,

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
614 E 19TH STREET
614 East 19th Street, Chester, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1936 sqft
Super Spacious twin near Widener University. Plenty of room for the whole family. Open front porch, rear yard with shed and porch off the kitchen. 1st floor boasts a large Living room with formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and a powder room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Garrettford
4024 Ellendale Road
4024 Ellendale Road, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1366 sqft
This beautiful colonial twin is located on a quiet, well-kept street. It has been recently renovated and ready to live in.
Results within 10 miles of Prospect Park
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,619
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
17 Units Available
Wynnefield
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
21 Units Available
Logan Square
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,635
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1287 sqft
Contemporary luxury design with private balconies, hardwood flooring, dark granite counters and beautiful in-unit fireplaces. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and common recreation areas in complex with concierge service. Short drive to I-676.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
26 Units Available
Spruce Hill
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,480
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
452 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
68 Units Available
Graduate Hospital
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
999 sqft
Discover Lincoln Square Experience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and South Philadelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
23 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances offered in units with great views of the city. Well-equipped community gym and outdoor grilling area in striking art deco building. Walker-friendly neighborhood with SouthGate Restaurant down the street.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Prospect Park, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Prospect Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

