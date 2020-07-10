/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
293 Apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
20 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
6 Units Available
Green Valley Manor
150 Ridge Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,233
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Green Valley Golf Club and minutes from Whitemarsh Shopping Center, this community offers a cookout area, onsite laundry, and garden-style living. Back inside, apartments feature wall-to-wall carpeting, private patios/balconies, and brand new kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth Meeting
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
12 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
North Lane Apartments
110 W North Ln, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with built-in microwaves, individual climate control and energy-efficient appliances. Residents can relax in the courtyard during free time. On-site property management available. Near I-476. By Ply-Mar Swim & Tennis Club.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth Meeting
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Roxborough Park
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
22 Units Available
Curren Terrace
1011 New Hope St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
795 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Curren Terrace. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Norristown, PA. Each of our apartment homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure without breaking the bank.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
63 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,377
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
17 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,060
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Roxborough Park
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,185
576 sqft
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
58 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,360
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,558
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
AVE Blue Bell
1600 Union Meeting Rd, Blue Bell, PA
Studio
$1,545
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1373 sqft
AVE Blue Bell is a one-of-a-kind, rental community located in desirable Montgomery County, a great place to live, work, and play! You’ll be minutes from transit to Center City Philadelphia and a short drive to shopping, dining, and recreation
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
3 Units Available
Lincoln Woods
9801 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between the urban and suburban lifestyle, Lincoln Woods is located in Montgomery County, Springfield Township, just outside of Philadelphia and historic Chestnut Hill.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
5 Units Available
Manayunk
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 03:08pm
1 Unit Available
Rolling Green Apartments
2622 Swede Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality country living at affordable prices, in the rolling hills of Eastern Montgomery County, Rolling Green is a quiet community offering residents a comfortable and gracious lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 12:12pm
9 Units Available
Germany Hill
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just minutes from Pachella Fields and ShopRite of Roxborough, this community offers residents a new fitness center, free trash collection, and onsite laundry. Units have brand new kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting, and are pet-friendly.
Similar Pages
Plymouth Meeting 1 BedroomsPlymouth Meeting 2 BedroomsPlymouth Meeting 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlymouth Meeting Accessible ApartmentsPlymouth Meeting Apartments with Balcony
Plymouth Meeting Apartments with GaragePlymouth Meeting Apartments with GymPlymouth Meeting Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlymouth Meeting Apartments with ParkingPlymouth Meeting Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJ