Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

124 Apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, PA with garage

Plymouth Meeting apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.

1 of 13

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
471 IRWINS LANE
471 Irwins Lane, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
608 sqft
- Renovated 1-Bedroom Ranch Home for Rent ~ 471 Irwin~s Lane ~ Available May 1st- $1,495/month plus all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth Meeting
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth Meeting
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
29 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,478
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chestnut Hill
4 Units Available
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,172
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Highland Ave.
201 Highland Avenue, Ambler, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Newly Renovated Rancher - 3 Bed / 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
504 Conshohocken State Rd.
504 Conshohocken State Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2790 sqft
504 Conshohocken State Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Stone Colonial in Gladwyne - 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath - This fully Renovated Stone Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, 3.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 W. Wood Street
105 West Wood Street, Norristown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2313 sqft
- (RLNE4767960)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wissahickon Hills
1 Unit Available
596 Acorn Street
596 Acorn Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1216 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Twin close to suburbs and town, near Hidden Drive. - Property Id: 292383 Brick twin in Wissahockon Hills, Roxborough, Philadelphia where there are wide streets with parking on both sides and sidewalks throughout the development.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Narberth
1 Unit Available
602 Fairview Road
602 Fairview Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2241 sqft
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Located in Lower Merion available Immediately - Are you looking for an amazing rental home in an award winning school district? Look no farther! This home includes many incredible features, such as an updated kitchen with large

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Roxborough Park
1 Unit Available
100 PARKER AVENUE
100 Parker Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1634 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Penn Valley Community ( 2005). Conveniently located less than a mile from the shops and restaurants on Main St., a few blocks to the canal path trail, and Ivy Ridge train station.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Germany Hill
1 Unit Available
213 PARKER AVENUE
213 Parker Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1666 sqft
Location, Location, Location: Currently being updated: 1st floor, 2 bedroom, Full Bath Roxborough Duplex is expected to be available for July 1st occupancy.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1101 RIVERVIEW LN
1101 Riverview Lane, West Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3659 sqft
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7 SWEETWATER CIR
7 Sweetwater Circle, Spring House, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
An amazing rental has just come available! This is one to watch! Beautiful, large town home (2100 sf plus a finished basement) in highly sought-after Lower Gwynedd/Ambler. Wissahickon schools.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
206 PICKET POST COURT
206 Picket Post Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2094 sqft
Beautiful well taken care of town home will be ready 7/7/2020 . 3 bedrooms , 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
535 WILLIAMSBURG WAY
535 Williamsburg Way, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1596 sqft
End unit with tons of natural light, open floor plan, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter. Eat in the kitchen, dining room or enjoy the large deck out back. Three bedrooms upstairs with incredible closet-space.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Manayunk
1 Unit Available
274 RIPKA STREET
274 Ripka Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1892 sqft
Great City Views from this lovely spacious open plan townhouse rental on dead end and cul de sac street. Large Master with City views and two large walk in closets. Large Master bathroom with steeping tub and two sinks and a shower stall.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
235 VALLEY FORGE LOOKOUT PL
235 Lookout Pl, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Why rent an apartment when you can rent your own Spectacular Townhome! Bright Spacious and recently entirely painted Rebel Hill home with 3 well sized Bedrooms and 2 ~ Baths is now for Rent! Includes a 2 story Family/Great Rm with Marble Wood
City Guide for Plymouth Meeting, PA

The Religious Society of Friends founded Plymouth Meeting back in the 1600s.

Located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and less than 15 minutes away from Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting is home to about 6,177 residents. This suburb offers an attractive combination of easy living that's the epitome of suburbia yet in close proximity to all the sights, sounds and tastes you could expect in the big city. As far as suburbs go, it's one of the most convenient to highways. You'll have Interstate 476, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 76 within a five-minute drive, no matter where you pitch your tent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Plymouth Meeting, PA

Plymouth Meeting apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

