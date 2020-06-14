124 Apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, PA with garage

The Religious Society of Friends founded Plymouth Meeting back in the 1600s.

Located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and less than 15 minutes away from Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting is home to about 6,177 residents. This suburb offers an attractive combination of easy living that's the epitome of suburbia yet in close proximity to all the sights, sounds and tastes you could expect in the big city. As far as suburbs go, it's one of the most convenient to highways. You'll have Interstate 476, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 76 within a five-minute drive, no matter where you pitch your tent.