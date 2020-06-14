124 Apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, PA with garage
The Religious Society of Friends founded Plymouth Meeting back in the 1600s.
Located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and less than 15 minutes away from Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting is home to about 6,177 residents. This suburb offers an attractive combination of easy living that's the epitome of suburbia yet in close proximity to all the sights, sounds and tastes you could expect in the big city. As far as suburbs go, it's one of the most convenient to highways. You'll have Interstate 476, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 76 within a five-minute drive, no matter where you pitch your tent. See more
Plymouth Meeting apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.