Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2143 PENN STREET Available 06/22/20 2143 PENN STREET, LEBANON - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome available in Lebanon.



Special features include new carpet, garage, basement for storage, and a deck.



Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. The Tenant pays water, sewer, electric, and heat. The heat source is gas.



PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.



Cornwall Lebanon School District



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



For leasing information, please call Christy Mootz 717-690-1846



