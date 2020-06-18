All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2143 PENN STREET

2143 Penn Street · No Longer Available
Location

2143 Penn Street, Pleasant Hill, PA 17042

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2143 PENN STREET Available 06/22/20 2143 PENN STREET, LEBANON - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome available in Lebanon.

Special features include new carpet, garage, basement for storage, and a deck.

Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. The Tenant pays water, sewer, electric, and heat. The heat source is gas.

PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.

Cornwall Lebanon School District

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.

For leasing information, please call Christy Mootz 717-690-1846

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

