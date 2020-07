Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath Cape Cod with a 2 car garage on a half acre of land is a must see!! It has a brand new HVAC system, all new paint, flooring, and updated mechanicals that will be sure to please!!