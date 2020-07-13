Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Parkville, PA with parking

1 Unit Available
1 MUSTANG DRIVE
1 Mustang Dr, Parkville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District 1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.

1 Unit Available
61 SUMMER LANE
61 Summer Ln, Parkville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
Convenient access to PA-94 (AKA Baltimore Street), PA-116 (AKA York Street) and PA-216 (AKA Blooming Grove Road); perfect for commuters to Westminster, MD, Manchester, MD, Gettysburg, PA and York, PA.

1 Unit Available
28 HEIGHTS AVE
28 Heights Ave, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District. One car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.

1 Unit Available
504 CHARLES AVENUE
504 Charles Ave, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
504 Charles Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 - Gorgeous, brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home for rent in a newly developed neighborhood located in Southwestern School District. This property has all you need to unpack and move right in.

1 Unit Available
520 Baer Avenue
520 Baer Avenue, Parkville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Cute 2 Bedroom Apartment w/Central Air - 520 Baer Avenue - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Comes with a stove and refrigerator. Central A/C. Tenant pays all utilities.1 car garage and off street parking Please apply online at www.hulsonhomes.
1 Unit Available
98 BREEZEWOOD DRIVE
98 Breezewood Dr, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District. 1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.

1 Unit Available
831 W. Middle Street
831 West Middle Street, Pennville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1120 sqft
Nice Single family home on a quiet street with a private back yard setting. 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Has a one car garage. Rear and front porch's. Full basement, large closets and nice size dining and living room areas.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Yorktowne Townhomes
2 Clearview Ct, Hanover, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near North Handover Mall. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with large rooms and spacious closets in a landscaped community known for hosting regular social activities. Rent includes hot water and heat.
Verified

9 Units Available
Hanover Apartments
203 W Clearview Rd, Hanover, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
890 sqft
Hanover Apartments offers a convenient in-town location with the beautiful countryside only minutes away. Our lovely community offers an array of comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious closets.

1 Unit Available
353 MAIN STREET
353 Main St, McSherrystown, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
2058 sqft
Nice ONE BEDROOM semi detached for rent only. 650.00 Month plus utilities. Stove, refrigerator and water, sewer and garbage included. Basement storage. Off street parking and fenced yard! No attic access.

1 Unit Available
6550 York Rd
6550 York Road, York County, PA
Studio
$600
Commercial Fruit Stand in Spring Grove - Fruit Stand or use as Garage/Storage... building measures 30’x30' with 2 garage door openings (12’x8' and 9’x8' doors) There are coolers available at extra per month charge.
1 Unit Available
8 MOLLY DRIVE
8 Molly Dr, Adams County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2150 sqft
FOR RENT: End unit condo featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, 2nd floor laundry room, 9ft ceilings, breakfast bar, kitchen with cherry cabinetry & appliances. Dining area, deck, family room, patio, and 1 car garage.

1 Unit Available
6 LAWRENCE PLACE
6 Lawrence Place, New Oxford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Conewago Valley School District - Adams County - Conveniently located to Hanover, Gettysburg, York and many Major Routes - 3 Bdrm. - 1.5 Bath Town Home with Full Basement and Off Street Parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Parkville, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parkville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

