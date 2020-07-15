/
studio apartments
20 Studio Apartments for rent in North Wales, PA
73 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
Studio
$925
350 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
14 Units Available
AVE Blue Bell
1600 Union Meeting Rd, Blue Bell, PA
Studio
$1,545
576 sqft
AVE Blue Bell is a one-of-a-kind, rental community located in desirable Montgomery County, a great place to live, work, and play! You’ll be minutes from transit to Center City Philadelphia and a short drive to shopping, dining, and recreation
8 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,400
637 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
1 Unit Available
920 S BROAD ST
920 South Broad Street, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$2,400
Five spacious offices with common kitchen area, wide hallways and two bathrooms (total approx 1600 Sq ft.). This clean, comfortable office space is on the 2nd floor with a private entry, right off the parking lot.
Results within 10 miles of North Wales
19 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,221
558 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,015
800 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,150
536 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
12 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,060
350 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
1 Unit Available
Colonial Pines
1815 Pine Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$800
500 sqft
Quiet… convenient… intimate (just 18 units)… and ideally located in Montgomery County! Surrounded by private single homes, but located at a SEPTA bus stop, and less than 10 minutes from the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia malls, and 5 minutes
366 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
151 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
1 Unit Available
128 Front St.
128 Front Street, West Conshohocken, PA
Studio
$4,100
Luxury Office Space in Conshohocken - Flexible Move In Date - Luxury Office Space Comes with: - Two Boardrooms - Kitchen/Dining Area - Bathroom - Lots of Closets for Storage - Entertainment Area Located in a Perfect Location - Close to Tons of
1 Unit Available
1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE
1055 West Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$2,475
Here's a great opportunity to lease an office with warehouse space or just the office space. Great frontage on Germantown Pike near Trooper Road. Plenty of parking. The front is office space, with warehouse space in the rear.
1 Unit Available
1215 W RIDGE PIKE
1215 W Ridge Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$8,000
Approved for Auto Sale and Service . Heavy Traffic Area, Ideal Location for Franchise Such as; Starbucks, Auto Zone, Dollar Store, Hair Salon, Bank, Urgent Care and More Business
1 Unit Available
13 W. ELM ST
13 West Elm Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$850
1440 sqft
Mixed Use: Commercial Stand Alone Corner Property
1 Unit Available
633 GERMANTOWN PIKE
633 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$4,000
Corner traffic light high visibility brand new elevator serviced office building suitable for professional or medical use. Over 15,000 cars per day. 32 parking spaces. Winter 2020 completion.
1 Unit Available
1521 BETHLEHEM PIKE
1521 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,700
The proerty has just been freshly painted and the owner will be installing a new ADA compliant bathroom.
1 Unit Available
70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4
70 Souderton Hatfield Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$3,000
Industrial Storage/Workshop 1,250 square feet to 5,000 square feet (4 garage bays each 1250 sq ft), 12'x 12' drive in garage doors, 14' ceilings. Land around warehouse is included in the rental.
1 Unit Available
2851 RIDGE PIKE
2851 Ridge Pike, Trooper, PA
Studio
$4,500
This listing actually is 2 parcels, You can rent one or both. The kitchen area is perfect for a take-out restaurant and the section that is currently being used for the dine in area could also be used as a retail establishment.
