Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Wales, PA

Finding an apartment in North Wales that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Results within 1 mile of North Wales
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of North Wales
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
11 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
32 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
75 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
Studio
$815
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Fully Renovated 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with an Attached 2 Car Garage and In-Ground Heated Pool! Central Heating and Air Conditioning.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1366 Jasper Drive
1366 Jasper Drive, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2592 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2104 MARSHALL CT
2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
406 WILLIAMSON COURT
406 Williamson Court, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2064 sqft
Back on the market!!! This gorgeous townhouse at Williamson Square offers luxury living with in-town convenience. Located next to the park, 4th Street pool and tennis court.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.
Results within 10 miles of North Wales
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
677 sqft
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
19 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Wales, PA

Finding an apartment in North Wales that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

