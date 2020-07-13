Apartment List
/
PA
/
norristown
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 PM

17 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Norristown, PA

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Pines
1815 Pine Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$800
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet… convenient… intimate (just 18 units)… and ideally located in Montgomery County! Surrounded by private single homes, but located at a SEPTA bus stop, and less than 10 minutes from the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia malls, and 5 minutes

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
13 W. ELM ST
13 West Elm Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$850
1440 sqft
Mixed Use: Commercial Stand Alone Corner Property

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
754 HAWS AVE
754 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 754 HAWS AVE in Norristown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Norristown
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 03:08pm
1 Unit Available
Rolling Green Apartments
2622 Swede Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality country living at affordable prices, in the rolling hills of Eastern Montgomery County, Rolling Green is a quiet community offering residents a comfortable and gracious lifestyle.
Results within 10 miles of Norristown
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Mattison House Apartments
174 S Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
820 sqft
Located within the Wissahickon School District and half of a mile from Ambler Train Station. Spacious bedrooms, large, fully equipped kitchens, and lots of storage. FIOS-ready. Near Ambler Campus of Temple University.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
15 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$910
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
This community offers controlled-access entry, beautiful landscaping, and a resident referral bonus. Redesigned apartment homes feature new windows and appliances, and pets are allowed. Wissahickon Valley Park and the Andorra Shopping Center are nearby.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Mount Airy
Mt Airy Manor
323 East Mount Airy Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
*Quiet residential neighborhood ...Our property is conveniently located near Chestnut Hill shopping district. Property grounds feature plenty of parking. Units include spacious floor plans and new kitchens.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
177 W MAIN STREET
177 West Main Street, Trappe, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apt, 1st and 2nd floor, outside entrance. kitchen features oak cabinets, stainless sink refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer dryer. Gas heat and central air. Yard with parking lot.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1 N MAIN STREET
1 N Main St, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
476 sqft
Studio apartment in the heart of Downtown Ambler steps from the charm and convenience of all of the shops and restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
East Mount Airy
46 E GOWEN AVENUE
46 East Gowen Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
4722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, triplex located in the foot hills of Chestnut Hill, third floor apartment, one bedroom, kitchen, bath and living room. Front and side yards common space. Washer/dryer on first floor for the use of first and third floor tenants.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Manayunk
4526 Baker Street - 1
4526 Baker Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$625
117 sqft
2 Rooms available in 4BR/2BA for Male or Female in ~20s, $625/month each; Free Parking. We are a two girls (23 and 26) with a 4BR, 2BA house on Baker Street, one block from Main Street and the Manayunk train station.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Manayunk
4662 Mansion Street
4662 Mansion Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$695
143 sqft
We have one of the best houses in Manayunk and are looking for a guy to fill the room of one of the guys who is leaving. The house is on Mansion Street between Ripka and Hermitage.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Manayunk
4446 Silverwood Street
4446 Silverwood Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$775
154 sqft
We are looking for a guy to fill a room at a our house at the intersection of Silverwood and Conarroe Street, one block from Main Street and the Manayunk train station (so easy commute to Temple or Center City).

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Manayunk
135 Carson Street
135 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$580
100 sqft
FEMALE SHARE One Bedroom in 4BR/2BA House We are three girls (22 - 25) who are looking for one other to share a 4BR, 2BA house on Carson Street.

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
519 W 8TH STREET
519 West 8th Street, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 519 W 8TH STREET in Lansdale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Germany Hill
422 Fountain St Unit 1
422 Fountain St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$850
This amazing spacious studio apartment is one you do not want to pass up! The locating is absolutely perfect! Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Ridge Ave, and only a mile away from Main Street Manayunk! Upon entering this lovely humble

July 2020 Norristown Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norristown Rent Report. Norristown rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norristown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Norristown Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norristown Rent Report. Norristown rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norristown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Norristown rents declined slightly over the past month

Norristown rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norristown stand at $1,197 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,446 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Norristown's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Norristown throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Norristown

    Rent growth in Norristown has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Norristown is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • Norristown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,446 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Norristown remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Seattle (+0.2%), Detroit (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $1,678, and $901 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Norristown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Norristown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Norristown 1 BedroomsNorristown 2 BedroomsNorristown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorristown 3 BedroomsNorristown Accessible ApartmentsNorristown Apartments under $1,000Norristown Apartments under $1,100
    Norristown Apartments under $1,200Norristown Apartments with BalconyNorristown Apartments with GarageNorristown Apartments with GymNorristown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorristown Apartments with Parking
    Norristown Apartments with PoolNorristown Apartments with Washer-DryerNorristown Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorristown Furnished ApartmentsNorristown Pet Friendly PlacesNorristown Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
    Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PA
    Royersford, PANarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJ

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
    Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
    Rutgers University-Camden