70 Ashlea Village

You will Love living in Ashlea Village, a New Holland neighborhood designed for easy carefree living that is close to everything, but far enough away to enjoy the country. There is no outdoor maintenance required on your part, it is all done for you. No grass to mow and no snow to shovel. You also have a large one car garage just steps away from your front door. This home features Two Large bedrooms on the upper floor with full bath and laundry area equipped with washer and dryer and lots of natural light. The large dining room will make your meals and entertaining enjoyable, you can also relax in your spacious living room too! There is also a roomy sun room to relax in as well, and a half bath on the main floor. Your kitchen is equipped with an easy clean glass top electric stove, built in microwave, refrigerator and dish washer.



**small dogs only**