Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

70 Ashlea Village

70 Ashlea Village · (717) 283-8026
Location

70 Ashlea Village, New Holland, PA 17557

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You will Love living in Ashlea Village, a New Holland neighborhood designed for easy carefree living that is close to everything, but far enough away to enjoy the country. There is no outdoor maintenance required on your part, it is all done for you. No grass to mow and no snow to shovel. You also have a large one car garage just steps away from your front door. This home features Two Large bedrooms on the upper floor with full bath and laundry area equipped with washer and dryer and lots of natural light. The large dining room will make your meals and entertaining enjoyable, you can also relax in your spacious living room too! There is also a roomy sun room to relax in as well, and a half bath on the main floor. Your kitchen is equipped with an easy clean glass top electric stove, built in microwave, refrigerator and dish washer.

**small dogs only**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Ashlea Village have any available units?
70 Ashlea Village has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Ashlea Village have?
Some of 70 Ashlea Village's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Ashlea Village currently offering any rent specials?
70 Ashlea Village isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Ashlea Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Ashlea Village is pet friendly.
Does 70 Ashlea Village offer parking?
Yes, 70 Ashlea Village does offer parking.
Does 70 Ashlea Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Ashlea Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Ashlea Village have a pool?
No, 70 Ashlea Village does not have a pool.
Does 70 Ashlea Village have accessible units?
No, 70 Ashlea Village does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Ashlea Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Ashlea Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Ashlea Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 70 Ashlea Village has units with air conditioning.
