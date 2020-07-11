/
apartments with washer dryer
84 Apartments for rent in Montgomeryville, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
104 COUNTRY CLUB DR
104 Country Club Drive, Montgomeryville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Former model home at PineCrest. Excellent Location and Spectacular views overlooking pond and 2 fairways. Granite counter top Large kitchen with island and breakfast room plus serving pantry. Slider to deck to enjoy even more spectacular views.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
407 STOCKTON COURT
407 Stockton Court, Montgomeryville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
991 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath, ready to move in first floor unit nestled in the heart of Montgomery Township.
Results within 1 mile of Montgomeryville
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
108 THOROUGHBRED COURT
108 Thoroughbred Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Big and Open floor plan for this well built 3 bed rooms & 2.5 bath rooms townhouse by David Cutler in sought after Montgomery Greene development. Beautiful neighborhood setting with plenty of open space and private community tennis court.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
802 EVERGREEN CT
802 Evergreen Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great rental opportunity in the popular "Gwynedd Pointe". This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse Fabulous townhouse with open floor plan with spacious and bright rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomeryville
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
15 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
19 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,453
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1541 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
10 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,400
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified
Last updated May 19 at 12:03pm
2 Units Available
Ambler Crossing
311 N Spring Garden St, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1061 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, wall-to-wall carpeting/hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and new kitchens. Community allows cats and features on-site property management and high-speed internet access.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,169
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
25 DELANCY COURT
25 Delancy Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Beautiful home which has recently been completely remodeled! The kitchen has new custom modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen and dining area.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT
708 Springhouse Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1591 sqft
ATTENTION: Prospective Tenants!! As of the first two weeks of July 2020...the entire interior of this house is being professionally painted and all new carpets are being professionally installed. Pets will be considered at landlord's discretion.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
309 Daniel Drive
309 Daniels Rd, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2726 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family House next to school - Property Id: 299611 A spacious single family house with 4-bedroom and 2 1/2 bath located on a quiet and friendly cul-de sac with walking distance to elementary, middle and high school
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3 MODESTO LANE
3 Modesto Lane, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
4714 sqft
Located on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous custom home has over 4,700 sq.ft. of living space.
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
120 MEDINAH DRIVE
120 Medinah Drive, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Copy and Paste this link for the Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/rXdJ9HRG7dI Welcome home! This desirable Blue Bell Country Club townhome is move -in ready! You'll love the spacious, open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout the first floor.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE
1001 Towamencin Ave, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
This is a first floor apartment in a building with elevator service. The $750 Move-In Fee is the only thing you need to start the lease. No 1st Month's rent or Security Deposit! This apartment would be available as of February 26th.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
802 PRINCETON DRIVE
802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5760 sqft
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the