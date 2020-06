Amenities

Riverfront property for lease on Atlantic Ave with great views. Welcome to this 2 bedroom house with large living room and dining room. Kitchen with stove and refrigerator with plenty of light and great view of the river. First floor has a half bath. Second floor has 2 bedrooms with plenty of storage. Master bedroom has ensuite bath and also small balcony overlooking the river. Covered pavilion and boat dock for your use in the summer months. There is a $30.00 fee for credit/background check due upon application.