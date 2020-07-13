21 Apartments for rent in Millersville, PA with parking

Millersville -- the town that grew up around the first Pennsylvania normal school, now called Millersville University. And by normal school, we mean a school for teachers in case you were getting the wrong idea.

Millersville is a small agricultural town that has been sprouting for over two centuries, and has grown into a major suburb of Lancaster, a large city just to the east. It is a town that is a bit dependent on the university, but not defined by it. A small town of just over 8,100, the population nearly doubles when school is in session. It still holds on to much of its agricultural background, and you'll even get a whiff of fertilizer on a warm spring day. See more