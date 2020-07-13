Apartment List
PA
/
millersville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Millersville, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Millersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Millers Crossing
100 Country View Ln, Millersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$998
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants will enjoy the 24-hour maintenance, e-payments, parking, gym, pool, and tennis court. Convenient location minutes from Millersville University and Frank & Marshall College. Luxurious units include dishwasher, bathtub, and in-unit laundry.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millersville
1 Manor Ave.
1 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Millersville - This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located across from the Millersville Mart and within easy walking distance to Freedom Memorial Park and John Herr's Village Market.
Results within 1 mile of Millersville
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
3 Units Available
Creekside South
1424 Passey Lane, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in the heart of Lancaster, you will be proud to call our charming community home. Stone Mill Plaza is just a short distance from Quail Run putting a wide selection of shopping and dining options at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated February 27 at 12:35am
Contact for Availability
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Many of the Spring Manor Apartments are newly renovated. Located in scenic Lancaster County, Spring Manor has a superior location, beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Millersville
48 KENDES RD
48 Kendes Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
48 KENDES ROAD, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This lovely and spacious Semi-Detached 3-Bedroom, 1 1/2-Bath home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Millersville, Manor Township.
Results within 5 miles of Millersville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
2 Units Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
$780
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1035 sqft
Experience a sense of community and a feeling of serenity. Colebrook Apartments, a beautifully landscaped community hidden away in the suburbs of Lancaster.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
979 Clark St
979 Clark Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
889 sqft
979 Clark St Available 07/13/20 Lovely Two Bedroom Townhouse in Lancaster City! - Don't miss out on this lovely 2 BR 1.5 BA townhouse in thriving Lancaster City.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
West End
533 Ruby Street
533 Ruby Street, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1636 sqft
Complete South West End Remodel with Ceramic Tile Floors and Spacious First Floor Family Room. This turn of the century semi-detached home features an updated kitchen with range and refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Hill
552 W. Grant St.
552 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom City Home - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom Lancaster city home! Hardwood flooring Central air conditioning Lots of natural light Private fenced-in patio 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor Washer/Dryer in

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lancaster Central Business District
112 South Prince Street - 1st Floor FRONT
112 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA
Studio
$650
250 sqft
***STUDIO RIGHT ON 100 BLOCK S PRINCE. NO COMMUTE! ?? NEW CABINETS/NEW FLOORING/UPGRADED BATHROOM. Looking for space just for you? Updated studio (1st Floor) with walking distance to the great restaurants that Lancaster has to offer. $650/MO.
Results within 10 miles of Millersville
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
17 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 8 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 27 at 12:33am
Contact for Availability
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1031 sqft
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
249 MARTIC HEIGHTS
249 Martic Heights Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1272 sqft
249 MARTIC HEIGHTS Available 08/14/20 249 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, PA 17534 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839739)

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
2833 Pebblebrook Drive
2833 Pebblebrook Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1238 sqft
Beautifully updated rental in Village Park. Open floor plan with hardwood and a wall of built-ins and fireplace, stainless appliances, and multi-tiered deck w/fenced yard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manaheim
37 RAILROAD AVENUE
37 Railroad Avenue, Manheim, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
798 sqft
*NO SMOKING NO PETS ALLOWED* This spacious two bedroom apartment is available now in Manheim, PA on Railroad Avenue and across the street from local hotspot The Cat's Meow.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD
1680 Landisville Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2358 sqft
Do you enjoy the country? If so then this is the next place you will want to call home for years to come with propane heat! The first floor has a living room, eat-in kitchen with ceiling fan (which comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 RADCLIFF RD
102 Radcliff Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2076 sqft
102 Radcliff Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 - Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in. For leasing information, please call Penny Falcon 717-690-0102. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5658957)

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
27 S COLEBROOK ROAD
27 South Colebrook Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2688 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with large yard and off street parking, spacious living room, family room, and eat-in country kitchen, central air, oil heat, new vinyl insulated windows, new flooring, laundry room with washer & dryer, electric
City Guide for Millersville, PA

Millersville -- the town that grew up around the first Pennsylvania normal school, now called Millersville University. And by normal school, we mean a school for teachers in case you were getting the wrong idea.

Millersville is a small agricultural town that has been sprouting for over two centuries, and has grown into a major suburb of Lancaster, a large city just to the east. It is a town that is a bit dependent on the university, but not defined by it. A small town of just over 8,100, the population nearly doubles when school is in session. It still holds on to much of its agricultural background, and you'll even get a whiff of fertilizer on a warm spring day. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Millersville, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Millersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

