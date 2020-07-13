Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Media, PA with parking

Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
1 Unit Available
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
West End Flats has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining. We offer 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom/den and 2 bedroom apartment homes with the most up-to-date luxurious finishes.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
315 S EDGMONT STREET
315 South Edgemont Street, Media, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
2849 sqft
Luxury Townhome, 3 bedroom + LOFT, 1-car garage + 1-car driveway. Elevator from entry level in garage. Desirable features like high ceilings, hardwoods, granite, stainless appliances, gas cooking w exhaust, fireplace, balcony, upper level laundry.

1 of 90

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
327 North Olive Street Media, PA 19063
327 North Olive Street, Media, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Corner single-family home with fenced in yard! Landscaping included! Central A/C! Media School District! Walk to Court House/State Street! - Corner single-family home with fenced in yard! Landscaping included! Central A/C! Media School District!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments in the center of downtown Media!! The property is located just a block away from State Street where you will find shopping and entertainment galore.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1808 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
25 E STATE ST
25 East State Street, Media, PA
Studio
$3,200
Located in the heart of Media. Location Location Location. Walk-in customers. Plenty of room. Can be fitted out. Two parking spots out back that can park 4 cars for employees. Owner seeking a 3 year lease.
Results within 5 miles of Media
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,619
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,698
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1006 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Swarthmore
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
101 OVERLOOK DRIVE
101 Overlook Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Live in this beautiful community. Was builders model. Tons of upgrades.Owner is Realtor. Pictures to come. Home is currently also for sale.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Swarthmore
206 N Swarthmore Ave B
206 N Swarthmore Ave, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
206 N Swarthmore Ave. Folsom - 2br 1bath Apartment - Property Id: 156932 The 2nd floor unit is now open for lease. 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
69 PARK VALLEI LANE
69 Park Vallei Lane, Parkside, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
69 Park Vallei Lane is an affordable rental, available August 1st. You can park right outside of the unit in your assigned parking spot. Enter into the living room where you'll find a coat closet.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2033 Sproul Road
2033 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! - SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE
622 East Wiltshire Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ready and waiting this well maintained and beautifully cared for three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located in the highly sought after Wallingford Swarthmore school district! This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Morton
623 FOXGLOVE DR
623 Foxglove Drive, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2169 sqft
Now Available for Rent, Welcome to 623 Foxglove Dr in Sitters Square! This Updated 3 bed (with 4th bed in basement), 3.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridley Park
33 W Chester Pike
33 West Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the beautiful Ridley Park, PA. This is a great well maintained condo with central A/C and heat. This unit comes with a dedicated parking spot in the covered garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Crum Lynne
523 MADDOCK STREET
523 Maddock Street, Woodlyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1758 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent. New carpets gorgeous kitchen with in unit laundry. Large bedroom and living room. Also a loft for extra storage space and off street parking. Make your appointment today!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
927 W 7th St
927 West 7th Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1232 sqft
Spacious rehabbed three bedroom house in City of Chester. Home has carpet throughout the property. Kitchen features brand new cabinets, Washer and drier hookups in basement. Home is very bright and has a wide open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
115 Bonsall Ave
115 Bonsall Avenue, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
115 Bonsall Ave Available 07/27/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Broomall - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 full baths sits in the lovely suburbs of Broomall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Media, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Media apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

