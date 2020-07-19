All apartments in Media
Home
/
Media, PA
/
327 North Olive Street Media, PA 19063
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

327 North Olive Street Media, PA 19063

327 North Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

327 North Olive Street, Media, PA 19063

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Corner single-family home with fenced in yard! Landscaping included! Central A/C! Media School District! Walk to Court House/State Street! - Corner single-family home with fenced in yard! Landscaping included! Central A/C! Media School District! Walk to Court House/State Street!

Corner single-family home with fenced in yard! Landscaping included! Central A/C! Media School District! Walk to Court House/State Street!

*PROPERTY INFORMATION*
-PROPERTY STATUS: For Rent
-ADDRESS: 327 North Olive Street Media, PA 19063
- UNIT TYPE: SFR 3+1.5
- RENTAL SPECIALS: If credit score for all applicants is greater than 800 or above, total move-in costs are reduced*.
- MONTHLY RENT: $2,000
- MOVE-COSTS: Typically, three (3) times the monthly rent depending on credit
- MINIMUM LEASE TERM: 5/31/21 Please note that the Ownership intends to occupy the property when the initial lease term is completed.
- HEATING: Gas-Forced Air (fireplace is not operational)
- AIR CONDITIONING: Central
- LAUNDRY: W/D in basement
- PARKING: On-street (permit)
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Landscaping

*LANDLORD'S RENTAL REQUIREMENTS*
- MONTHLY NET INCOME: Three times (3x) the monthly rent in documented monthly net income
- MIN. CREDIT SCORE: 700
- MAX. IN COLLECTIONS/JUDGEMENTS: $0
- PET OCCUPANTS: Cats & Small Dogs (under 22lbs) allowed. Up to two (2). *Fees may apply.
- SMOKING: Not Allowed
- SECTION 8: Not Accepted

*NEARBY*
Springfield, Wallingford, Upper Providence, Newtown Square, Granite Run, Glenn Mills, Elwyn, Neither Providence

*CONSUMER NOTICE*
As per Pennsylvania Real Estate Commission requirements, ELITE Rental Properties Inc. is hereby informing you that we represent the Landlord as its agent. ELITE Rental Properties Inc. does not represent any other person other than the Landlord.

*DISCLAIMER*
Any and all information provided is deemed accurate but not guaranteed. It is up to the individual to conduct their own due diligence to ensure the information provided is accurate.

(RLNE4519837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

