Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Corner single-family home with fenced in yard! Landscaping included! Central A/C! Media School District! Walk to Court House/State Street! - Corner single-family home with fenced in yard! Landscaping included! Central A/C! Media School District! Walk to Court House/State Street!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com



TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.com/inventory



Offered by: ELITE Rental Properties Inc. (855) 535-4833 x 1



*PROPERTY INFORMATION*

-PROPERTY STATUS: For Rent

-ADDRESS: 327 North Olive Street Media, PA 19063

- UNIT TYPE: SFR 3+1.5

- RENTAL SPECIALS: If credit score for all applicants is greater than 800 or above, total move-in costs are reduced*.

- MONTHLY RENT: $2,000

- MOVE-COSTS: Typically, three (3) times the monthly rent depending on credit

- MINIMUM LEASE TERM: 5/31/21 Please note that the Ownership intends to occupy the property when the initial lease term is completed.

- HEATING: Gas-Forced Air (fireplace is not operational)

- AIR CONDITIONING: Central

- LAUNDRY: W/D in basement

- PARKING: On-street (permit)

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Landscaping



*LANDLORD'S RENTAL REQUIREMENTS*

- MONTHLY NET INCOME: Three times (3x) the monthly rent in documented monthly net income

- MIN. CREDIT SCORE: 700

- MAX. IN COLLECTIONS/JUDGEMENTS: $0

- PET OCCUPANTS: Cats & Small Dogs (under 22lbs) allowed. Up to two (2). *Fees may apply.

- SMOKING: Not Allowed

- SECTION 8: Not Accepted



*NEARBY*

Springfield, Wallingford, Upper Providence, Newtown Square, Granite Run, Glenn Mills, Elwyn, Neither Providence



*CONSUMER NOTICE*

As per Pennsylvania Real Estate Commission requirements, ELITE Rental Properties Inc. is hereby informing you that we represent the Landlord as its agent. ELITE Rental Properties Inc. does not represent any other person other than the Landlord.



*DISCLAIMER*

Any and all information provided is deemed accurate but not guaranteed. It is up to the individual to conduct their own due diligence to ensure the information provided is accurate.



(RLNE4519837)