/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
23 Apartments for rent in Manchester, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Robertson
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
1 Bedroom
$805
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1550 Matthew Dr.
1550 Mathew Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Northeastern Schools! - Charming Townhouse For Rent!! This townhouse features 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit on first floor! Off-street parking!! Central Air! Call or text Elisha at 717.430.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
8 Units Available
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$955
912 sqft
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/15/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
14 Units Available
Middletown
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
2 Units Available
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes
227 Dietz Estates Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Estates ' York TownhomesWelcome home to the Greenbriar Estates Townhomes where you will find two and three bedroom townhomes for comfortable and affordable suburban living! Located in York, PA only 30 minutes from downtown Harrisburg and
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
Weigelstown
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
11 Units Available
East York
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Now offering onsite tours band virtual tours, call for your personal tour.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 02:34pm
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
9104 HUDSON COURT
9104 Hudson Ct, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Side
355 S. Queen St., Apt. 1
355 South Queen Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
One bedroom Apartment! Video in Photos! - This is a newly renovated first floor one bedroom apartment located on the 300 block of S. Queen st.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2 N River St
2 N River St, Maytown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, historic three bedroom home located in quiet Maytown. Great central location to York, Lancaster and Harrisburg. This home has a large living room plus a family room. Two gas fireplaces and original wood flooring. Gas heat.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
East Side
802 Wayne Ave., Apt. 2
802 Wayne Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
802 Wayne Ave., Apt.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traducción al Español localizado al final de la página) • Refinished hardwood floors • Freshly painted walls • Sizable rooms with lots of closet space •
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
146 S. Duke Apt. 1R
146 S Duke St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Video in photos! Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Grantley
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1709 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom home W/ finished attic and garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
3113 Glen Hollow Drive
3113 Glen Hollow Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1440 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
9 SOUTH BEAVER STREET
9 S Beaver St, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
900 sqft
Revi Flats - Gorgeous 1 bedroom 2 story loft style apartment with open living/dining room combo, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Washer/Dryer combo in unit, CAC, elevator. No Pets, No Smoking.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
11 N BEAVER STREET
11 N Beaver St, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Historic National House building. New flooring throughout, living/dining room combo, new appliances. Stack-able washer/dryer in unit. CAC, one off street parking space. No pets, No smoking.
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
94 Byron Nelson Cir
94 Byron Nelson Circle, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
2555 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. Video link below. https://youtu.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1517 2nd ave
1517 2nd Avenue, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1500 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR/1 BA Duplex in Elmwood - Property Id: 252440 Updated home, modern kitchen in Spring Garden Township. Finished attic but no heating. Nice yard, front porch, deck and rear car port. Courtesy Washer and Dryer and 4 window unit ACs.
1 of 8
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
814 W LOCUST ST
814 West Locust Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
814 W LOCUST ST YORK PA 17401 - Adorable 2 bedroom Cape Cod with fully fenced in back yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1747 LONG DRIVE
1747 Long Drive, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
896 sqft
Open concept living/dining space in this second floor condo unit. Kitchen with all appliances included. The bedroom has double closets and an attached full bath. No steps needed to do your laundry- washer & dryer conveniently located in the bathroom.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PACockeysville, MDLancaster, PAPikesville, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MD
Parkville, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDWrightsville, PADover, PAPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PA