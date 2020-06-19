All apartments in Lebanon
909 Chestnut Street - 1
909 Chestnut Street - 1

909 Chestnut Street · (717) 450-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

909 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1st Floor Large 1 Bedroom Apartment with eat-in Kitchen with alternate rear access,

Sorry no pets.

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric/Gas/Water/Sewer/Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range

Renters insurance required and your personal liability must be $300,000.00 and LEVCO Property Management, LLC must be named as an “Interested Party” on the Declaration page of your insurance policy.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay a higher security deposit and may be required a co-singer based on income, employment history and rental history.
Co-signer may be a family member or friend and must be approved by the office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Chestnut Street - 1 have any available units?
909 Chestnut Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lebanon, PA.
What amenities does 909 Chestnut Street - 1 have?
Some of 909 Chestnut Street - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Chestnut Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
909 Chestnut Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Chestnut Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 909 Chestnut Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lebanon.
Does 909 Chestnut Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 909 Chestnut Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 909 Chestnut Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Chestnut Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Chestnut Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 909 Chestnut Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 909 Chestnut Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 909 Chestnut Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Chestnut Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Chestnut Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Chestnut Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Chestnut Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
