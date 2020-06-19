909 Chestnut Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

1st Floor Large 1 Bedroom Apartment with eat-in Kitchen with alternate rear access,



Sorry no pets.



Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric/Gas/Water/Sewer/Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range



Renters insurance required and your personal liability must be $300,000.00 and LEVCO Property Management, LLC must be named as an “Interested Party” on the Declaration page of your insurance policy.



Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay a higher security deposit and may be required a co-singer based on income, employment history and rental history.

Co-signer may be a family member or friend and must be approved by the office.