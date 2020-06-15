432 N 11th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

North Side Townhouse: Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, 1st Floor Laundry, 3 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Bath, Fenced Rear Yard, 2 Car Detached Garage, Tenant Responsible for all utilities.



DOG BREED RESTRICTIONS

American Bulldog, American Staffordshire, African Boerboel, Akita Inu, Alaskan Malamute, Australian Shepherd, Basenji, Border Collie, Boxer, Bulldog, Bullterriers, Bull Mastiff, Canario, Cane Corso, Chihuahua, Chow Chow, Collie, Dalmatian, Dachshund, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Jack Russell Terrier, Kangal, Labrador Retriever, Mastiff, Perro Bastro Wolf, Pitbull, Perro de Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Saint Bernard, Tosa Inu, Wolf-Dog Hybrid

as well as any cross mix with these breeds and any dog over 50lbs



$35-$50.00 Monthly pet Fee & $250.00 Non-Refundable Deposit per pet



Renters insurance and Renters Pet Insurance required, and your personal liability must be $300,000.00 and LEVCO Property Management, LLC must be named as an “Interested Party” on the Declaration page of your insurance policy.



Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay a higher security deposit and may be required a co-singer based on income, employment history and rental history.



Co-signer may be a family member or friend and must be approved by the office.

North Side Townhouse: Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, 1st Floor Laundry, 3 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Bath, Fenced Rear Yard, 2 Car Detached Garage, Tenant responsible for all Utilites