All apartments in Lebanon
Find more places like 432 N 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lebanon, PA
/
432 N 11th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

432 N 11th Street

432 North 11th Street · (717) 450-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

432 North 11th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
North Side Townhouse: Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, 1st Floor Laundry, 3 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Bath, Fenced Rear Yard, 2 Car Detached Garage, Tenant Responsible for all utilities.

DOG BREED RESTRICTIONS
American Bulldog, American Staffordshire, African Boerboel, Akita Inu, Alaskan Malamute, Australian Shepherd, Basenji, Border Collie, Boxer, Bulldog, Bullterriers, Bull Mastiff, Canario, Cane Corso, Chihuahua, Chow Chow, Collie, Dalmatian, Dachshund, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Jack Russell Terrier, Kangal, Labrador Retriever, Mastiff, Perro Bastro Wolf, Pitbull, Perro de Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Saint Bernard, Tosa Inu, Wolf-Dog Hybrid
as well as any cross mix with these breeds and any dog over 50lbs

$35-$50.00 Monthly pet Fee & $250.00 Non-Refundable Deposit per pet

Renters insurance and Renters Pet Insurance required, and your personal liability must be $300,000.00 and LEVCO Property Management, LLC must be named as an “Interested Party” on the Declaration page of your insurance policy.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay a higher security deposit and may be required a co-singer based on income, employment history and rental history.

Co-signer may be a family member or friend and must be approved by the office.
North Side Townhouse: Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, 1st Floor Laundry, 3 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Bath, Fenced Rear Yard, 2 Car Detached Garage, Tenant responsible for all Utilites

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 N 11th Street have any available units?
432 N 11th Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 432 N 11th Street have?
Some of 432 N 11th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 N 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
432 N 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 N 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 N 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 432 N 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 432 N 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 432 N 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 N 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 N 11th Street have a pool?
No, 432 N 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 432 N 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 432 N 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 432 N 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 N 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 N 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 N 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 432 N 11th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Plaza Apartments
1813 Summit St
Lebanon, PA 17042

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisburg, PALancaster, PAYork, PAReading, PAHanover, PACamp Hill, PABloomsburg, PAColonial Park, PACoatesville, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PA
Middletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShillington, PAHummelstown, PAThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PAManchester, PAWrightsville, PA
Dover, PAPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PASteelton, PANew Freedom, PASpry, PAWeigelstown, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity