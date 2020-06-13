Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Kennett Square, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
403 Mulberry Street
403 West Mulberry Street, Kennett Square, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
782 sqft
This apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood in historic Kennett Square near downtown, surrounded by restaurants, shops, bars, 5-minute walk to Victory Brewing.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
603 MAGNOLIA COURT
603 Magnolia Street, Kennett Square, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2280 sqft
Luxurious Townhome Rental Opportunity in KSQ Borough! Welcome to Magnolia Place! Available now, this gorgeous town homes will be the "talk of the town".
Results within 5 miles of Kennett Square

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
60 Balmoral
60 Balmoral Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
60 Balmoral Available 08/01/20 - Great location close to Wilmington and West Chester. This home is one of the largest twin models in the neighborhood situated on a great lot.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1758 BRACKENVILLE ROAD
1758 Brackenville Road, Hockessin, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1675 sqft
Main house features separate living rm & dinning rm. Large family room full updated kitchen w/ pantry includes stainless steel appliances, garnets counter tops. , finished room in basement. Nice deck off family rm over looking coi pond.
Results within 10 miles of Kennett Square
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
14 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,229
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
$
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17 ELIZABETH AVENUE
17 Elizabeth Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
7302 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has hardwood floors, driveway for off street parking, common area for outdoor entertaining, covered balcony off living room. Eat in kitchen. On site laundry. Close to public transportation, Rt 141, I-95.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 MELSON RD Unit H86
2201 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR/2BA apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen with high end finishes, a private outdoor space, and

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2251 MELSON RD Unit C28
2251 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
995 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! One of the most favorable units in the entire community, this 1BR unit features a large living space, galley style kitchen, private

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Harris Circle
15 Harris Circle, North Star, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
1950 sqft
Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
706 S NEW STREET
706 South New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a beautiful front lawn, and a great scenery. Inside there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The bedrooms come with storage space, ceiling fans, and are fully carpeted.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
341 SHARPLESS STREET
341 Sharpless Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1568 sqft
This beautiful semi-attached house is located in the heart of the borough of West Chester. As you approach house's brick exterior, you are greeted with a welcoming front lawn, a spacious front porch, and the beautiful greenery out front.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
152 MANSION HOUSE DRIVE
152 Mansion House Drive, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Great opportunity to rent in the Terraces of Windon Community in West Chester. The property features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the whole unit. All living space is on the first floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1000 SKILES BOULEVARD
1000 Skiles Boulevard, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1394 sqft
Jefferson at Westtown is an apartment community situated on fifty beautifully wooded acres in historic Chester County in West Chester, Pennsylvania. We offer spacious apartment homes in seven unique floor plans.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1887 BOULDER DR
1887 Boulder Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2095 sqft
Brand New Townhouse, be the first one to live in, a new town home community perfectly situated between Downingtown and West Chester, Minutes away from Throndale/Paoli Train station with direct trains Philadelphia downtown.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1574 STOUFF ROAD
1574 Stouff Road, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2700 sqft
Masterfully restored 4 bedroom, 3 bath farmhouse on 5.2 acre plot. This home has been meticulously renovated and is ready for its next tenant to make it home and fully appreciate all of the home's modern amenities fused with historic charm.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
416 W MINER STREET
416 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
Please read prior to inquiry: Very neat, well maintained & clean 1 bedroom 1st floor apt.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1
310 W Lafayette St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Available in West Chester Borough! Bright and updated first floor apartment on a tree lined street with private entrance, rear porch and off-street parking. Spacious layout with beautiful hardwood flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
118 N WAYNE ST
118 North Wayne Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
NOT A College STUDENT RENTAL-Only 1 student can reside here. Deposits waived for well qualified individuals! This town home was completely transformed into the beauty you see today in 2017.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
106 S CHURCH ST #3-5
106 S Church St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Deposits waived for well qualified tenants. Largest unit $1950, 2nd unit $1850, and smallest unit $1700 Walking distance to Town. All 3 units under renovation. Earliest target date is June 1st, 2020. 2 units will be 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
43 MILLSTONE LN
43 Millstone Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Extensively renovated 3 story end unit townhome in the very desirable gated community of Rockland Mills. Enter this beautiful and meticulously cared for townhome through the spacious tile foyer.

1 of 7

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
111 TULSK ROAD
111 Tulsk Rd, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
Luxury Rental in Avon Grove School. Model home, end unit, granite, stainless steel, whole house speaker system, tray ceiling, luxury master bath, hardwood floors throughout. What more could you want in this fantastic new community! Deck & Patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kennett Square, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kennett Square renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

