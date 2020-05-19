All apartments in Kennett Square
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:49 AM

603 MAGNOLIA COURT

603 Magnolia Street · (484) 734-2840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

603 Magnolia Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Luxurious Townhome Rental Opportunity in KSQ Borough! Welcome to Magnolia Place! Available now, this gorgeous town homes will be the "talk of the town". Located Conveniently in Kennett Borough within arms reach of the Tri-State Area's popular destinations. Magnolia Place will feature 79 Luxury Townhomes and Twins and a terrific Center Green. This Luxury Home features three stories including 2 BR 3.1 Baths, and is elegantly appointed with a top-of-the-line Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, gorgeous Recessed Lighting, and Breakfast Room with an additional wall of built-in cabinets. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor, carpeting in the bedrooms, and gorgeous Tile Floors in the Bathrooms. The Master Bedroom has a Full Bathroom and large, walk-in closet. The washer and dryer are also on the second floor. The third floor Loft offers additional space for whatever you desire; home office, home gym, or additional entertaining space, and a Private Patio with fantastic views. The 2-car Attached Garage provides plenty of parking space and room for storage. Maintenance fee includes common area, lawn maintenance, and snow removal. Also being built as part of Magnolia Place is a wonderful multi-use building with an 8,500 sq. ft. Victory Brew Pub, Dining & Luxury Apartments. You will love life in Kennett Borough as you can walk to the center of town, shop, dine and enjoy all the Borough Festivities, then walk home. Your Life is Good! Rental applications are currently being taken for this home, a $35 application fee is required, inquire with Listing Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 MAGNOLIA COURT have any available units?
603 MAGNOLIA COURT has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 MAGNOLIA COURT have?
Some of 603 MAGNOLIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 MAGNOLIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
603 MAGNOLIA COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 MAGNOLIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 603 MAGNOLIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennett Square.
Does 603 MAGNOLIA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 603 MAGNOLIA COURT does offer parking.
Does 603 MAGNOLIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 MAGNOLIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 MAGNOLIA COURT have a pool?
No, 603 MAGNOLIA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 603 MAGNOLIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 603 MAGNOLIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 603 MAGNOLIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 MAGNOLIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 MAGNOLIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 MAGNOLIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
