603 MAGNOLIA COURT

Luxurious Townhome Rental Opportunity in KSQ Borough! Welcome to Magnolia Place! Available now, this gorgeous town homes will be the "talk of the town". Located Conveniently in Kennett Borough within arms reach of the Tri-State Area's popular destinations. Magnolia Place will feature 79 Luxury Townhomes and Twins and a terrific Center Green. This Luxury Home features three stories including 2 BR 3.1 Baths, and is elegantly appointed with a top-of-the-line Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, gorgeous Recessed Lighting, and Breakfast Room with an additional wall of built-in cabinets. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor, carpeting in the bedrooms, and gorgeous Tile Floors in the Bathrooms. The Master Bedroom has a Full Bathroom and large, walk-in closet. The washer and dryer are also on the second floor. The third floor Loft offers additional space for whatever you desire; home office, home gym, or additional entertaining space, and a Private Patio with fantastic views. The 2-car Attached Garage provides plenty of parking space and room for storage. Maintenance fee includes common area, lawn maintenance, and snow removal. Also being built as part of Magnolia Place is a wonderful multi-use building with an 8,500 sq. ft. Victory Brew Pub, Dining & Luxury Apartments. You will love life in Kennett Borough as you can walk to the center of town, shop, dine and enjoy all the Borough Festivities, then walk home. Your Life is Good! Rental applications are currently being taken for this home, a $35 application fee is required, inquire with Listing Agent.