accessible apartments
32 Accessible Apartments for rent in Horsham, PA
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Results within 5 miles of Horsham
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1363 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
Results within 10 miles of Horsham
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$899
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,185
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Central Germantown
5 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Somerton
2 Units Available
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
East Falls
5 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Woods
9801 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between the urban and suburban lifestyle, Lincoln Woods is located in Montgomery County, Springfield Township, just outside of Philadelphia and historic Chestnut Hill.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chestnut Hill
5 Units Available
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,172
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,914
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rhawnhurst
1 Unit Available
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1075 sqft
This upscale community is within walking distance of Bradford Park and Roosevelt Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, and green space. Pets welcomed.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Central Germantown
10 Units Available
The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$974
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short walk to public transit, including bus, rail and trolley. Community is pet friendly and has laundry and parking. Units feature extra storage, carpet and air conditioning.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Oak Lane
3 Units Available
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$797
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
949 sqft
In East Oak Lane near major roadways and public transportation. The spacious apartment home community features a gym, a pool, a beauty salon and a library. Interiors include ample closet space and parquet flooring.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Academy Gardens
5 Units Available
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium
Verified
Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
