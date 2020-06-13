Apartment List
/
PA
/
hershey
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Hershey, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hershey
1 Unit Available
107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
107 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Move-in ready townhome within walking distance to Hershey Med Center! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, skylights, open floor plan and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hershey
1 Unit Available
105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
105 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hershey
1 Unit Available
163 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
163 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1641 sqft
Rent this maintenance-free 2 bedroom townhome in High Pointe of Hershey within walking distance to Hershey Medical Center.
Results within 1 mile of Hershey

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2129 WEXFORD ROAD
2129 Wexford Road, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
2129 WEXFORD ROAD Available 08/15/20 2129 WEXFORD ROAD, PALMYRA, PA 17078 - Welcome to this magnificent Townhome within "Rockledge," a desirable wooded neighborhood community situated within Dauphin County.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1105 GALWAY COURT
1105 Galway Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2883 sqft
Lovely Chelsea unit in wooded Oakmont. First floor open floor plan with updated kitchen, dining room/living room combo with sitting room and gar fireplace. Atrium doors lead to large screened-in porch.

1 of 21

Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
1189 Draymore Court
1189 Draymore Court, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1922 sqft
Enjoy the ultimate condo living on top of one of Hershey's wooded hillsides overlooking Oakmont. Surround yourself with gorgeous landscaping in Ridgeview Community. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Hershey
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Middletown
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Shelly Ln
370 Shelly Lane, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1130 sqft
Available 07/11/20 Beautiful secluded location, centrally located to Hershey, Harrisburg, and Lancaster. Features include a large yard, patio, and garage space for storage. Range and refrigerator included. Central air and electric heat pump.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
176 N VILLAGE CIRCLE
176 North Village Court, Campbelltown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
This End unit townhome has 3 bedrooms,2 ~ baths, a full unfinished basements w/ superior walls, a 10~ X 8~ concrete patio w/ privacy fence, gas heat, C/A and a one car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
112 N. Village Circle - 1
112 N Village Cir, Campbelltown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1440 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Newer Townhouse in Village of Springbrook Farms in Palmyra Schools! Approximately 1450 SF Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with a ONE CAR GARAGE and FULL Unfinished basement. BRAND NEW CARPET throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
106 Oriole Court
106 Oriole Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
Beautiful 1240 SF, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condominium in The Reserve at Hershey Meadows. 1 car garage. Private Entrance. Walk in closets. Sliding glass door. Balcony. Great view. Gas fireplace & energy efficient gas heat .
Results within 10 miles of Hershey
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Colonial Park
15 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Colonial Park
8 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Colonial Park
10 Units Available
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Progress
3 Units Available
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$841
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$796
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 02:55pm
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1016 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 3 at 02:31pm
3 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6105 Spring Knoll Dr
6105 Spring Knoll Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
$1400 Townhome Lower Paxton 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - $1400 townhome lower Paxton 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Large and spacious one car garage. Open layout formal living room and dining room. All new paint and carpet thru out large deck in the back.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD
9009 Elizabethtown Road, Lancaster County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD Available 07/11/20 9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD, ELIZABETHTOWN - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this Semi-Detached Single Home located in Elizabethtown.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD
1300 Overlook Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD Available 06/15/20 1300 OVERLOOK ROAD MIDDLETOWN, PA 17057 - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this END-UNIT TOWNHOME located in Middletown, an established community in a rural like setting.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Randolph Dr
12 Randolph Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2060 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful ranch style home, located in a quiet community with paved walking trails.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Royalton
1 Unit Available
215 ULRICH STREET
215 Ulrich Street, Royalton, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY RENOVATED - COMPACT NEW ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT OFFERS MUCH !! LOCATION - NEAR PSU COLLEGE MIDDLETOWN, EASY TRAVEL TO HARRISBURG - HERSHEY - LANCASTER AND BEYOND. APPROXIMATELY 435 SQ.FT "NEW" FINISHED LIVING.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hershey, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hershey renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Hershey 2 BedroomsHershey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHershey Apartments with BalconyHershey Apartments with Garage
Hershey Apartments with GymHershey Apartments with ParkingHershey Apartments with Pool
Hershey Apartments with Washer-DryerHershey Dog Friendly ApartmentsHershey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisburg, PALancaster, PAYork, PAReading, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDCamp Hill, PA
Bloomsburg, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PA
Red Lion, PAShillington, PASteelton, PABel Air North, MDParkville, PANew Freedom, PASpry, PAWeigelstown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg