Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:57 AM
88 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hatboro, PA
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3890 ROUND MEADOW LANE
3890 Round Meadow Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Very Clean Three Bedroom ranch with Brand new central air. Driveway parking. Fenced in Backyard. Pets allowed. Finished basement. Washer, Dryer included in rent. Tenants pays all utilities. Owner has strict credit score requirements
Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1415 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1812 HERITAGE DRIVE
1812 Heritage Drive, Bucks County, PA
Totally custom contemporary/colonial for rent in Woodfield Estates! Central Bucks Schools! Walk up a beautiful tile walk-way to be greeted by a covered double door entry.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Abington
1 Unit Available
2879 THUNDERHEAD ROAD
2879 Thunderhead Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1542 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2879 THUNDERHEAD ROAD in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Huntingdon Valley
1 Unit Available
2433-35 HUNTINGDON PIKE
2433 Huntingdon Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Cute, quiet and quaint! This is a once in a lifetime rental opportunity! The last tenant lived here over 15 years and loved every day of being in this special home! 4 bedrooms 1 full bath and 1 half bath.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Huntingdon Valley
1 Unit Available
2390 PHILMONT AVENUE
2390 Philmont Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1158 sqft
For RENT fully renovated house in Huntingdon Valley. This 3 Bedrooms, 1/1 Bathroom Twin house also offers Formal Dining room, Very large Living room, and Sunroom.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
902 CLOVER PLACE
902 Clover Place, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1555 sqft
Spacious townhouse in Stover Mill. Features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan in Central Bucks school disctrict.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1742 BEACON LANE
1742 Beacon Lane, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2231 sqft
Luxury township in Warrington Township at Warrington Pointe by Pulte Homes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Includes a finished bonus room on the lower level with storage area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
975 BEECHWOOD PLACE
975 Beechwood Place, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Beautifully renovated end unit for rent in desirable Stover Mill at Warwick. Do not miss this opportunity to live in one of the largest end units available. Foyer entry with coat closet leads to living room with brick fireplace and mantel.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Abington
1 Unit Available
1847 HORACE AVENUE
1847 Horace Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
Prime location in the heart of Abington. 1 Block form Jefferson Abington Memorial Hospital, less than 1/2 mile to Penn State University Abington, Just freshly renovated, 2nd fl apartment with 4 bedroom, eat in kitchen living room, attic for storage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
114 ADMIRAL LANE
114 Admiral Lane, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2231 sqft
Beautifully maintained 4 year young townhome in desirable Warrington Pointe. This spacious home has several comfortable upgrades. The main level consists of an entrance foyer that leads to the Living room and Dining room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1819 PINNACLE DRIVE
1819 Pinnacle Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2231 sqft
Luxury end unit townhome in Warrington Township at Warrington Pointe built in 2016. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 partial baths and a 2 car garage. Includes a finished game room on the lower level with extra storage and a partial bath room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
955 BELL LANE
955 Bell Lane, Maple Glen, PA
Welcome home! Great location, great neighborhood and the sought after Upper Dublin schools! Huge all fenced back yard could be your own park for boys and girls playing all day long.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE
156 Green Valley Circle, Montgomery County, PA
Come see this hard to find 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Dresher Brooke community !! Situated in a great location this cul-de-sac home has many upgrades including: upgraded kitchen cabinets, Corian countertop on large kitchen island, laminated
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Chestnut Hill
66 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1907 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
6 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Last updated June 11 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1234 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Fern Rock
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Ogontz
2 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
Fern Rock
1 Unit Available
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marcon Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,637
2059 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
