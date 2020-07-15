Apartment List
115 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, PA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

2001 Connecticut Lane
2001 Connecticut Lane, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2300 sqft
2001 Connecticut Lane Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.
Sherbrook Apartments
100 Sherbrook Court, Bradford Woods, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$892
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
864 sqft
Sherbrook invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sherbrook provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Wexford.

10141 Woodbury Drive
10141 Woodbury Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3026 sqft
10141 Woodbury Drive Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in North Allegheny School District! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a flat wooded backyard and partially finished basement in a family friendly neighborhood.

9415 Orchard
9415 Orchard Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Your own little oasis on just under an acre- but right in McCandless! This updated 2-bedroom ranch has a car port for covered parking, plus plenty of additional parking space. Inside, the front living room has lots of natural light.
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.

5518 Jane St
5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet &

112 Castle View
112 Castle View Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1386 Square feet of living space. Hardwood flooring in kitchen that leads to back deck overlooking Ewing Road. 1st floor powder room. Master bedroom bath and main bath second floor. Lower level is garage area. Available July 25.

Emsworth
360 Plummer Ave
360 Plumer Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Ready for occupancy early August.

216 Castle Creek Dr
216 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen.

122 Southridge Dr
122 Southridge Drive, Butler County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,375
Conveniently located minutes to I-79 , I- 76 , Rt 228 , Rt 19. 30 min drive to the airport, downtown Pittsburgh, universities, hospitals. A great place to live and entertain.

779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.

Brighton Heights
3813 Brighton Road - 2
3813 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Located in an excellent area, footsteps away from public transportation and a laundromat.

123 Cemetery Ln
123 Cemetery Lane, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$975
READY FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY! TENANT OCCUPIED. Unique, all brick, 4 bedroom (top half of duplex). Just off Perry Highway & I79, close to downtown, shopping, eateries, entertainment! Covered front porch.

10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.

395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.

1068 Beaver Road
1068 Beaver Road, Ambridge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1224 sqft
Large, beautiful, newly renovated home! Available for rent ASAP 1,224 sqft.

173 6th Avenue
173 6th Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
173 6th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House With Central Air and Fenced in Yard! - Beautiful cape code style home situated in a great neighborhood! Conveniently located near Mcknight Rd, Ross Park Mall, and North Hills School.

Sewickley
505 Grove Street
505 Grove Street, Sewickley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
Sewickley - The Brittany - 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, great location - Includes Basic Cable, Heat, Gas, Water, Sewage, and Trash. - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom Cooperative unit in one of Sewickley's most sought after locations.

1202 Dutilh Rd 17
1202 Dutilh Rd, Butler County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Unit 17 Available 08/15/20 Two Bedroom condo in Cranberry Township - Property Id: 317449 This clean and updated two bedroom condo with 1 and 1/2 baths is so ideally situated in Cranberry Township.

322 Osona Lane
322 Osana Lane, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2084 sqft
Luxurious Model home for rent in Venango trails. This is the ACTUAL unit that was used as Schubert model home by heartlandhomes in very desirable Venango trails. 3 bed and 2.5 bath, Five year young with all the upgrades.

472 Fairmont Dr
472 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1944 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Wexford North Allegheny School District.Available Aug 7th Quick access to Rt 19, I-79, turnpike & short commute to downtown PGH.
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Moon Grove Apartments
916 Beaver Grade Rd, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
938 sqft
Moon Grove Apartments in Moon Township, Pennsylvania Welcome home to Moon Grove Apartments (formerly known as The Polo Club)! Our community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring wood-style flooring, granite countertops,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Franklin Park, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Franklin Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

