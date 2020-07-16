All apartments in Franklin County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3652 ROLLING HILLS

3652 Rolling Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3652 Rolling Hills Drive, Franklin County, PA 17225

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Spacious Duplex for Rent in Rolling Hills, Greencastle! Over 2200 sq feet, 4 bedrooms, plus a bonus room and 2.5 baths! Large Kitchen has black stainless appliances and large island! Family room is open to the kitchen and has hardwood flooring and a decorative fireplace! Formal Living and Dining Rooms for all of your entertaining needs. Laundry is on main level and has beautiful washer/dryer provided! Master Bedroom has large walk-in closet and private bath with double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower! One car garge! Large fenced in backyard! Tenant responsible for all utilities. No pets! Available beginning of July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3652 ROLLING HILLS have any available units?
3652 ROLLING HILLS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin County, PA.
What amenities does 3652 ROLLING HILLS have?
Some of 3652 ROLLING HILLS's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3652 ROLLING HILLS currently offering any rent specials?
3652 ROLLING HILLS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3652 ROLLING HILLS pet-friendly?
No, 3652 ROLLING HILLS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin County.
Does 3652 ROLLING HILLS offer parking?
No, 3652 ROLLING HILLS does not offer parking.
Does 3652 ROLLING HILLS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3652 ROLLING HILLS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3652 ROLLING HILLS have a pool?
No, 3652 ROLLING HILLS does not have a pool.
Does 3652 ROLLING HILLS have accessible units?
No, 3652 ROLLING HILLS does not have accessible units.
Does 3652 ROLLING HILLS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3652 ROLLING HILLS has units with dishwashers.
Does 3652 ROLLING HILLS have units with air conditioning?
No, 3652 ROLLING HILLS does not have units with air conditioning.
