3652 ROLLING HILLS

Amenities
Spacious Duplex for Rent in Rolling Hills, Greencastle! Over 2200 sq feet, 4 bedrooms, plus a bonus room and 2.5 baths! Large Kitchen has black stainless appliances and large island! Family room is open to the kitchen and has hardwood flooring and a decorative fireplace! Formal Living and Dining Rooms for all of your entertaining needs. Laundry is on main level and has beautiful washer/dryer provided! Master Bedroom has large walk-in closet and private bath with double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower! One car garge! Large fenced in backyard! Tenant responsible for all utilities. No pets! Available beginning of July.