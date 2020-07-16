3652 ROLLING HILLS

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Spacious Duplex for Rent in Rolling Hills, Greencastle! Over 2200 sq feet, 4 bedrooms, plus a bonus room and 2.5 baths! Large Kitchen has black stainless appliances and large island! Family room is open to the kitchen and has hardwood flooring and a decorative fireplace! Formal Living and Dining Rooms for all of your entertaining needs. Laundry is on main level and has beautiful washer/dryer provided! Master Bedroom has large walk-in closet and private bath with double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower! One car garge! Large fenced in backyard! Tenant responsible for all utilities. No pets! Available beginning of July.