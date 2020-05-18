All apartments in Folsom
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:01 AM

725 MICHELL ST

725 Michell Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

725 Michell Street, Folsom, PA 19078
Ridley Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 725 Michell St. Ridley Park Pa, Absolutely One of Delco's Best Rentals! This Move in Ready & Updated Brick Twin will Impress! Featuring: Welcoming Formal Living Room, Updated & Open Concept Kitchen & Dining Room Combo w/ Access to Side Patio, Three Generously sized 2nd Floor bedrooms, Center Hall Bathroom, Full Finished Walkout Basement with powder Room. Property is Walking Distance to Parks, Schools, Shopping & Train/Public Transportation. Minutes to I95, 476, Philly & Delaware! This One has it All & will be Available for Occupancy June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 MICHELL ST have any available units?
725 MICHELL ST has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 725 MICHELL ST currently offering any rent specials?
725 MICHELL ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 MICHELL ST pet-friendly?
No, 725 MICHELL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Folsom.
Does 725 MICHELL ST offer parking?
Yes, 725 MICHELL ST does offer parking.
Does 725 MICHELL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 MICHELL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 MICHELL ST have a pool?
No, 725 MICHELL ST does not have a pool.
Does 725 MICHELL ST have accessible units?
No, 725 MICHELL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 725 MICHELL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 MICHELL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 MICHELL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 MICHELL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
