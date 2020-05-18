Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 725 Michell St. Ridley Park Pa, Absolutely One of Delco's Best Rentals! This Move in Ready & Updated Brick Twin will Impress! Featuring: Welcoming Formal Living Room, Updated & Open Concept Kitchen & Dining Room Combo w/ Access to Side Patio, Three Generously sized 2nd Floor bedrooms, Center Hall Bathroom, Full Finished Walkout Basement with powder Room. Property is Walking Distance to Parks, Schools, Shopping & Train/Public Transportation. Minutes to I95, 476, Philly & Delaware! This One has it All & will be Available for Occupancy June 1, 2020.