758 Bennington Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS Folcroft 3bd/1ba w/ Garage and Basement! Available NOW! - Available now, at 758 Bennington Rd., located in Folcroft Pennsylvania, we have an amazing option for you to consider! This incredibly spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a basement, garage, and front yard! The kitchen comes equipped with white shaker cabinets, tile back-splash, a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and ample cabinet/storage room. The rooms are open and bright, with plenty of windows that allow for natural sunlight; when desired. The bathroom is sleek and comfortable. Central A/C.included.



TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe

** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



PLEASE TEXT TRENA CLARKE FOR MORE INFORMATION 267-206-8112



************************************************************************************



Trena Clarke



PA License RS331035



TCS Management Services



107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)



Philadelphia, PA 19106



OFFICE: 215-383-1439



CELL: 267-206-8112



(RLNE5840314)