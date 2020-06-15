All apartments in Folcroft
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

758 Bennington Road

758 Bennington Road · (267) 206-8112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

758 Bennington Road, Folcroft, PA 19032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 758 Bennington Road · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS Folcroft 3bd/1ba w/ Garage and Basement! Available NOW! - Available now, at 758 Bennington Rd., located in Folcroft Pennsylvania, we have an amazing option for you to consider! This incredibly spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a basement, garage, and front yard! The kitchen comes equipped with white shaker cabinets, tile back-splash, a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and ample cabinet/storage room. The rooms are open and bright, with plenty of windows that allow for natural sunlight; when desired. The bathroom is sleek and comfortable. Central A/C.included.

TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe
** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

PLEASE TEXT TRENA CLARKE FOR MORE INFORMATION 267-206-8112

************************************************************************************

Trena Clarke

PA License RS331035

TCS Management Services

107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)

Philadelphia, PA 19106

OFFICE: 215-383-1439

CELL: 267-206-8112

(RLNE5840314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

