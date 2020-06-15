All apartments in Enola
Find more places like 212 W DAUPHIN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enola, PA
/
212 W DAUPHIN ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

212 W DAUPHIN ST

212 West Dauphin Street · (717) 690-0462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

212 West Dauphin Street, Enola, PA 17025
Enola

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 212 W DAUPHIN ST · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
212 W DAUPHIN STREET, ENOLA - Welcome Home! A great rental, ready and waiting for you! This 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath Single Family Home is located in a great location in Enola, Cumberland County.

This is a home that has been nicely updated and is packed with special features! The rooms are large, there is a 2nd-floor laundry room (with washer/dryer), office, and central A/C. The kitchenette comes equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. Outdoors there is a spacious yard and front porch.

The Tenant is responsible for all utilities, snow removal, and lawn care. The heat source is gas.

PETS? Pets are allowed (2 maximum) on approval with some breed restrictions. There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.

East Pennsboro School District

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.

For leasing information, please call Lauri Nay 717-690-0462.

(RLNE5718760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 W DAUPHIN ST have any available units?
212 W DAUPHIN ST has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 W DAUPHIN ST have?
Some of 212 W DAUPHIN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 W DAUPHIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
212 W DAUPHIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 W DAUPHIN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 W DAUPHIN ST is pet friendly.
Does 212 W DAUPHIN ST offer parking?
No, 212 W DAUPHIN ST does not offer parking.
Does 212 W DAUPHIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 W DAUPHIN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 W DAUPHIN ST have a pool?
No, 212 W DAUPHIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 212 W DAUPHIN ST have accessible units?
No, 212 W DAUPHIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 212 W DAUPHIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 W DAUPHIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 W DAUPHIN ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 W DAUPHIN ST has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 212 W DAUPHIN ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisburg, PALancaster, PAYork, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDCamp Hill, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PA
Middletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHummelstown, PAManchester, PAPenbrook, PASteelton, PA
Hershey, PADover, PAWeigelstown, PASpry, PAWrightsville, PAParkville, PAShrewsbury, PANew Freedom, PAStewartstown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity