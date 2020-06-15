212 W DAUPHIN ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

212 W DAUPHIN STREET, ENOLA - Welcome Home! A great rental, ready and waiting for you! This 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath Single Family Home is located in a great location in Enola, Cumberland County.



This is a home that has been nicely updated and is packed with special features! The rooms are large, there is a 2nd-floor laundry room (with washer/dryer), office, and central A/C. The kitchenette comes equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. Outdoors there is a spacious yard and front porch.



The Tenant is responsible for all utilities, snow removal, and lawn care. The heat source is gas.



PETS? Pets are allowed (2 maximum) on approval with some breed restrictions. There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.



East Pennsboro School District



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



For leasing information, please call Lauri Nay 717-690-0462.



